Mamdani Democratic Socialist Platform: Roadmap to a Dead End

Zohran Mamdani's Democratic Socialist Platform a Path to Fiscal, Economic, and Social Dead Ends

At a political conference in July, leaders of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), boasted that mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani, co-authored their DSA platform.

The contents of Mamdani’s DSA manifesto are frightening.

If implemented, it would not only destroy the very fabric of New York City but our nation.

Here’s a sampling of Mamdani’s federal, state, and municipal political agenda:

To gain the power to control America’s resources, production, economic planning, and equitable distribution, the DSA calls for:

The abolishment of the U.S. Senate and the Electoral College.

U.S. Supreme Court term limits and the expansion of the Court "to break the counter majoritarian conservative majority."

Expansion of the lower Federal Courts to ensure a socialist majority.

To maintain an electoral majority, the DSA would give voting rights to all criminals and non-citizens, District of Columbia statehood, create on-line voting, automatic voter registration, and no-fault vote by mail.

In other words, the socialists hope to impose that which the Founding Fathers feared: Tyranny of the majority.

DSA’s foreign policy agenda calls for the U.S. to withdraw from NATO, slash military spending, close all US foreign military bases, "demilitarize the border and end all immigrant detention. . . . ," grant immediate and unconditional amnesty for all immigrants and eliminating all economic and financial sanctions on Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran.

In the Mideast, DSA will "discontinue U.S. support of Israel's oppression of the Palestinian people, including an end to all military aid, and resisting the normalization of relations between the Israeli government and other governments."

To achieve "collective liberation," the DSA demands the "carceral forces of the state" be abolished.

They would empty out prisons, end pre-trial detention and imprisonment for parole violations, close local jails, end all misdemeanor offenses, end cash bail, and eliminate asset forfeiture programs and laws.

As for law-enforcement, the DSA rejects "any expansion to police budgets or scoping of enforcement while cutting budgets annually towards zero."

Police would be disarmed, removed from minority neighborhoods, schools, hospitals and care facilities. Police unions would be decertified; officer's bill of rights and immunity would be repealed.

Local ordinances that criminalize sex trades, drug trades, and squatting would be eliminated.

Can you imagine the outcome if those criminal justice policies are enacted?

The first responsibility of every civilized society, the ability to control its criminal element, would be abolished.

If the police are unable to provide an effective deterrent to crime, there will be chaos in the streets of cities throughout the nation.

Those most impacted by uninhabitable neighborhoods will be the very people the DSA claims to champion — the poor and downtrodden.

To transform "ownership and production from the current system of exploitation and private accumulation into a socialized system that serves the common good," the DSA demands the abolition of capitalism and calls for the "social ownership and control of utilities and key industries including railroads, water, gas, electric, telecommunications, media, and internet service providers, and other critical sectors of the economy."

Additionally, all the banks, insurance, real estate and investment companies, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies would be nationalized.

And all student loans and medical debt would be canceled.

To redistribute wealth "from the billionaires who hoard it," progressive income tax rates and death taxes will reach confiscatory levels.

The fact that history has demonstrated, time and again, that socialist policies have hindered economic growth and harmed societies most vulnerable, does not matter to Mamdani and his ideologically delusional confreres.

And then there is DSA's social agenda.

To end so-called "white supremacy," they support reparations legislation, expansion of sanctuary protections across the United States, and ending the "legacy of colonial violence against indigenous peoples through repatriation."

As for gender and sexuality justice, DSA demands free contraception and birth control, free fertility treatment, free abortion on demand, the repeal of the Hyde Amendment, and all other legal restrictions on abortion access and guaranteed "queer-friendly and gender-affirming health" for people of all ages.

Pretty scary stuff, don’t you think?

And what I described is only a small fraction of the Mamdani manifesto.

At this critical juncture, it is incumbent upon sane Democrats to vociferously oppose Mamdani and his cockeyed socialist platitudes.

If they fail to stop him in November, they will be responsible for his socialist virus infecting New York City and spreading across the nation, leaving in its tracks, fiscal, economic, and social carnage.

George J. Marlin, a former executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is the author of "The American Catholic Voter: Two Hundred Years of Political Impact," and "Christian Persecutions in the Middle East: A 21st Century Tragedy." Read George J. Marlin's Reports — More Here.