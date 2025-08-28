Time for Adams to Bow Out

Scandal-Ridden New York Mayor Eric Adams Can't Win Reelection

Since Socialist Zohran Mamdani won the Democratic mayoralty primary in June, he's been leading in the polls.

However, only a plurality of New Yorkers supports him — about 40%.

The 60% of voters opposing Mamdani are dividing their support among the other three contenders, Fmr. N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who comes in second, followed by Curtis Sliwa and Mayor Eric Adams.

For Mandani to be stopped from obtaining a four-year lease on City Hall, one of the candidates must drop out.

The logical one to leave the race is the man coming in last in the polls with only 8% of likely voters supporting him — Mayor Eric Adams.

Why Adams?

As the polls indicate, most New Yorkers have had it with Adams. They have realized that he is an incompetent manager who has surrounded himself with hacks more concerned with handing out political swag than governing.

Although the Trump Administration ordered the US Attorney for New York’s Southern District to drop the indictments against Adams — that alleged he accepted gifts from Turkish business interests to obtain a fast-track approval to build a new Turkish Consulate — there is still a foul odor of corruption around City Hall.

Since he was sworn in four years ago, there has been a revolving door of top aides through City Hall due to criminal investigations and indictments.

First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, Schools Chancellor David Banks, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phillip Banks III, and Police Commissioner Edward Caban, all resigned after the Feds seized their electronic devices.

Federal law enforcement officials also raided the offices and homes of 13 other members of Adams’ team, and two Fire Department chiefs have been indicted.

Then in July 2025 a group of former NYPD senior officers filed suits claiming Adams was running a "criminal enterprise."

The 251-page lawsuit claims that Adams and his henchmen had been running the Police Department as a "racketeering enterprise."

A party to the suit, former commissioner Thomas Dolan, accused the defendants of obstructing justice by "sabotaging internal oversight efforts, canceling Dolan’s meetings, altering his schedule, spying on his communications, and systematically excluding him from operational decisions."

The lawsuit, he claimed, is a "statement against a corrupt system that betrays the public, silences truth and punishes integrity."

Also in July, the New York City Campaign Finance Board declined to give Adams matching contribution funds stating required information was "incomplete and misleading."

The latest blow was another indictment in August of the mayor’s former top aide and longtime political confidant — Ingrid Lewis-Martin.

Lewis-Martin, who called herself "the Lioness of City Hall," and who was described by City Councilman Lincoln Restler as believing "the rules don’t apply to her," was first indicted in 2024 by the Feds for bribery and money laundering.

The new criminal charges include:

Steering shelter contracts for the homeless to a contractor who allegedly paid Martin-Lewis’ son $50,000 in cash and other benefits.

Receiving $2,500 in cash and free catering for the mayor’s official residence, Gracie Mansion, and a paid cameo appearance in "The Godfather of Harlem" show, to block a proposed bike lane in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Receiving $5,000 in home repairs in return for fast-tracking a proposed housing development in Brooklyn.

Receiving $10,000 worth of free food for Gracie Mansion and city hall for intervening on behalf of a homeowner experiencing difficulties in obtaining a permit from the Department of Buildings.

The scandal-ridden mayor cannot win.

And if he remains in the race, he will be handing the election to Mamdani on a silver platter.

The very thought of Mamdani as mayor is terrifying.

Almost every day he comes out with another preposterous policy proposal.

His latest: eliminate the enforcement of all misdemeanor offenses.

Misdemeanor laws which would be ignored include driving while intoxicated, shoplifting less than $1,000, third degree drug possession, assault, sexual misconduct, sexual abuse and ID theft.

If Adams truly loves New York, he'll announce he is withdrawing from the race.

Such gallantry would give Mamdani's remaining opponents a real shot of stopping the socialist juggernaut in November.