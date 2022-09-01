Hochul a Captive of the Left, Damages NY

As Election Day nears, most candidates for public office move toward the political center to broaden their appeal to voters from all walks of life.

But not Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y.

In fact, since Hochul beat a radical progressive in the June Democratic primary, she has not only been moving further to the left, she has vilified large segments of the population who dare to disagree with her on various issues, particularly abortion.

Going after Republicans in a recent press conference, Hochul blurted out, " . . . just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong. OK? Get out of town. Because you don’t represent our values."

"Don’t represent our values," does that cry sound familiar?

Hochul’s disgraced predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, made a similar pronouncement on a January 16, 2014 radio show, that Catholics, and others with traditional moral views, were no longer welcome in New York:

"Who are they? Are they these extreme conservatives, who are right-to-life, pro-assault weapon, antigay, is that who they are? Because if that is who they are, and if they are the extreme conservatives, they have no place in the state of New York.

"Because that is not who New Yorkers are."

Both Cuomo and Hochul, in unguarded moments, stated publicly what many on the left have been privately thinking for years: conservatives and pro-lifers are Ku Klux Klan-like bigots who should either shut up or get out.

Hochul, in effect, has written off millions of New York Republicans, Christians, and Jews, as unfit citizens.

I suppose the first deplorable person she would like to see move out is the Roman Catholic Archbishop of New York, Timothy Cardinal Dolan.

After all, as the spiritual leader of millions of Catholics, Dolan is the person responsible for defending and articulating with accuracy and clarity in the public square, Church teachings that so happen to clash with Hochul’s values.

Hochul might be pleased if a "For Sale" sign appears on the bronze doors of Saint Patrick’s Cathedral.

Hochul doesn’t seem to grasp the damage her party’s extremist policies and practices are having on the Empire State’s citizenry.

In the past two years, more than 350,000 New Yorkers, whose collective taxable income was over $21 billion, have fled the state.

Why are they moving out?

Well, there’s the statewide crime wave, awful inner city public schools, the highest state and local taxes in the nation, runaway state spending with deficits projected for years to come, high unemployment, and onerous business regulations — to name a few.

What is Gov. Hochul doing to address these issues besides demanding her political opponents move to Florida?

Not much.

Let’s take, for example, crime.

Instead of calling back the state Legislature and demanding repeal of the bail laws that are driving the surge in crime, Hochul is blaming the judges for the revolving door justice system.

What nonsense.

One judge, The New York Post reported, called Hochul "disingenuous," and said that crimes "once eligible for bail are no longer 'because her former boss passed these changes that she supported.'"

The leader of the state District Attorneys Association, J. Anthony Jordan, was appalled. "The risks," he said, "posed to public safety by this law will remain until Hochul and the state Legislature give judges the ability to consider the danger posed by releasing defendants when weighing bail."

Then, to add insult to injury, the politically tin-eared governor, signed legislation into law that replaces the term "inmate" with "incarcerated person." Her reasoning for this change: the word inmate "dehumanizes" and "demoralizes" criminals.

That executive action was ludicrous.

Showing more compassion for the bad guys then for the victims of their crimes may please Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and her minions but doesn’t sit well with law abiding citizens in working-class neighborhoods throughout the state.

On public safety, fiscal, economic and social issues, Hochul is a captive of the extreme left-wing of her party.

And if voters give Hochul four more years to impose the Democratic Party’s radical agenda, her wish that those who disagree with her values leave the state will be realized.

Millions will abandon New York and vast expanses of the Empire State will be reduced to municipal wastelands.

George J. Marlin, a former executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is the author of "The American Catholic Voter: Two Hundred Years of Political Impact," and "Christian Persecutions in the Middle East: A 21st Century Tragedy." Read George J. Marlin's Reports — More Here.