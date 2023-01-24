Davos Self-appointed Elites are China's Useful Idiots

The annual World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland last week, brought together billionaire CEOs, politicians, government officials, media pundits, and scores of fawning hangers-on who view themselves as elitists, and like the ancient Gnostics, believe they are endowed with the special knowledge to rule mankind.

Speaker after speaker, bored the audience promoting the same old leftist bromides on climate and social justice that they purport will save the planet from working-class "deplorables."

The chief elitist representing the United States at the conference was President Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry.

In his remarks, Kerry described himself and his listeners as a "select group of human beings" dedicated to solving the climate crisis.

"I mean," he said "it’s almost extraterrestrial to think about saving the planet."

He went on to dismiss the common folks saying they foolishly frown upon them as "crazy, tree-hugging, lefty liberals, you know, do-gooder."

But, the "money, money, money, money, money," Kerry claimed is needed to save the planet would have to come from the paychecks of the very people he despises, the middle class.

Self-appointed elites lecturing us on how to run our lives is not new. Throughout the history of mankind, every society has had a subset of people who view themselves as superior to the rest of the population due to their self-perceived distinctive qualities: intelligence, breeding, class or wealth.

These elites have generally held that because they are exceptional persons, they are best suited to conduct the affairs of state. C. Wright Mills, author of the critically acclaimed "The Power Elite," define these elites "in terms of power — those who occupy command posts."

Sociologist Tom Bottomore in his work, "Elites and Society" agreed that the power elite decides all important issues and keep the masses quiet by "flattery, deception and entertainment."

Like all narcissist elites, the Davos crowd has contempt for the democratic person and despise the political process because unenlightened, ordinary people might reject at the ballot box their self-proclaimed right to govern.

This attitude may help explain why they admire and defend one of the most brutal regimes in world history — the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Since the Communists took control of mainland China in 1949, they have murdered more people than Hitler and Stalin combined.

Translation? 70 million innocent Chinese.

To eliminate imagined enemies, Mao ordered the "Great Leap Forward" (1958), and the "Cultural Revolution" (1966-1968) which he privately referred to as the "Great Purge."

And Mao was proud of these policies. He told his fellow gangsters at a party conference they should welcome, not fear, party policies that cause people to die.

Since Mao’s death in 1976, not much has changed.

The Chinese still suffer under a totalitarian regime controlling all aspects of the economy as well as every form of social intercourse.

Christians and Muslims are persecuted. Over one million Muslim Uyghurs have been locked up and tortured in concentration camps that are officially known as "Vocational, Education and Training Centers."

The renowned Chinese historian, Frank Dikötter, in his new book, "China after Mao," wrote, "thanks to financial repression ordinary people’s share of national output is the lowest of any country in modern history. There is a convenient saying for this in Chinese: 'the state is rich, the people are poor.'"

Another noted author, the 93-year-old Yuan-tsung Chen, who nearly starved to death during Mao’s "Great Leap Forward," has warned the West that China’s dictator does things in the "spirit of Mao."

Sadly, Davos elites have a distorted view of China.

They ignore the fact that the Chinese people lack basic freedoms and their state-run economic system is built on the graves of millions of victims of Mao’s depravity.

As for the World Economic Forum’s claim that China is dedicated to the saving the planet and is "doing it right" on climate change, they are just mouthing Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda.

China generates nearly 50% of the world’s coal power and emits over twice as much CO2 as we do in the United States. And its emissions are not declining.

They are rising every year.

Why does the World Economic Forum fall for Chinese propaganda?

First and foremost, to make money in China they must adhere to the Communist Party’s line that their leaders are enlightened.

Also, many of them admire a one-party autocracy.

Columnist Thomas Friedman of The New York Times put it this way: "One-party autocracy certainly has its drawbacks. But when it is led by a reasonably enlightened group of people, as China is today, it can also have great advantages. That one party can just impose the politically difficult but critically important policies needed to move a society forward in the 21st century."

Davos Chinese sycophants are more than just delusional, they are what Lenin called "useful idiots." They will not realize until it’s too late that the CCP is using them to execute their plans for world domination.

Yes, these elites are selling to the CCP the rope that they will use to hang them.

George J. Marlin, a former executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is the author of "The American Catholic Voter: Two Hundred Years of Political Impact," and "Christian Persecutions in the Middle East: A 21st Century Tragedy."