Brazen Democratic-Socialists Leave Destruction in Their Wake

After winning several political primaries and elections, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have become increasingly strident in promoting their leftist ideology.

For example, in New York City, the DSA is pressing their favorite son, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and state and city legislators, to seek approval of an array of tax increases on middle class families. The proposals include:

—Raising state and city taxes on people making over $300 thousand annually.

—Dropping the state’s $7 million inheritance exemption to $250 thousand.

—Limiting charitable deductions.

—Higher taxes on financial transactions.

—Higher taxes on returns from money-market accounts and U.S. government bonds.

—A wealth tax on the total assets of New York’s richest taxpayers.

On international issues, the DSA has condemned President Trump for attempting to eliminate Iran's imminent military threat.

Their website claims that "the unprovoked U.S.-Israeli aggression against Iran is not merely war against a state or 'regime,' a favorite word in the imperialist vocabulary. It's an attack on an entire people and region of the world.

"The Democratic Socialists of America unequivocally condemns the attacks on Iran and violations of its sovereignty.

"From Cuba and Venezuela to Iraq and Iran, we categorically oppose regime change and foreign intervention. National sovereignty is a precondition for working-class liberation, not sanctions and bombs. . . .

"A popular solidarity movement across the [U.S.] can shift the political terrain and exact political cost on warmongers.

"No to imperialist war, yes to the sovereignty of the Iranian people!"

The DSA also opposes Trump administration efforts to free the Cuban people from communist oppression. They insist that Cuba's terrorist actions in Latin America have been "forces for peace."

They have made the ludicrous claim that Trump's policy "only serves to enrich Trump and the billionaire class."

The DSA believes the communist regime in Cuba, that has violated every human right of its people, is an example of a nation "working for peace, stability, and normalization."

To add insult to injury, as Cuba's people are living in poverty and without electricity, a group of DSA members flew down to the island and have been lounging in first class hotels with air-conditioning to prove their solidarity.

Adam Lehodey, a reporter at the Manhattan Institute's City Journal, noted, "A wrecked economy and a grim 67-year history of repression that's made more than a million Cubans flee in just the last five years doesn't seem to be something to cheer about.

"But the DSA continues to embrace this failure as just another cause through which to expand its network of aligned organizations and local chapters — and to fundraise too."

Meanwhile, back in New York City, the DSA's favorite couple, Mayor Zohran and Mrs. Mamdani, have been thumbing their noses at the Jewish community.

They hosted a dinner in March at Gracie Mansion for the anti-Israel activist, Mahmoud Khalil. Responding to the public blowback after photos of the feast appeared in newspapers, Mamdani said, "As the mayor of

New York City, I believe it is my responsibility to fight for the safety and for the rights of each and every New Yorker.

"The only charge that was levied against [Khalil] was the exercising of his first amendment rights."

In other words, anti-Jewish hate speech is okay.

Then, after dining with jailed Muslims on Rikers Island, Mamdani boasted, "This is one of the most meaningful evenings that I had as the mayor of New York City."

Reacting, a veteran police officer said, "He actually visited inmates on Rikers but hasn't visited any victims of the heinous crime some of these guys have committed. He can go visit the inmates at Rikers, but he can’t go visit a cop who gets injured?

"That's not right!"

As for Mrs. Rama Duwaji Mamdani, it was revealed that she supplied artwork for an anti-Jewish book that pictured Jews as "demons," "ghouls," and "vampires."

She also created artwork for a DSA sponsored campaign, palestine-ontheballot.com which supports candidates who support the Not On Our Dime Act, state legislation that, if signed into law, would penalize charities that support so-called "Israeli settler violence."

And she approved of Instagram posts extolling the Oct. 7, 2023 slaughter of 1,200 Israeli citizens by Hamas.

Mayor Mamdani and his DSA comrades have spent plenty of time since he took office on Jan. 1, 2026, promoting their radical causes as New York City's finances are deteriorating.

The result: the major debt rating agency, Moody's, has downgraded the city's credit rating to "negative," which indicates "potential risks for investors due to budget gaps and increased spending without sufficient savings."

George J. Marlin, a former executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is the author of "The American Catholic Voter: Two Hundred Years of Political Impact," and "Christian Persecutions in the Middle East: A 21st Century Tragedy." Read more George J. Marlin Insider articles — Click Here Now.