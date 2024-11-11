Hochul, James Continue Left's Sore Loser Tradition

On Election Day, over 44% of my fellow New Yorkers cast their vote for Donald J. Trump.

He carried 45 of the state’s 62 counties.

For a Republican, that’s a remarkable achievement.

Previously, he garnered 38% of the vote in 2020 and 37% in 2016.

What's most impressive is the inroads Trump made in New York City:

2016 2020 2024 Queens 22% 26% 38% Brooklyn 17% 22% 29% Bronx 9% 15% 28% Staten Island 56% 57% 65% Manhattan 9% 12% 18%

In neighborhoods throughout the city, many of the new ethnics (i.e., Venezuelans, Colombians, Ecuadorians, Chinese, Koreans, Indians) who own small businesses and fear gangs and illegal migrants wandering the streets threatening their families and their livelihoods, cast their votes for Trump.

Sadly, the state’s top elected officials have not reflected on the message nearly half of the state’s voters sent on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

In a bizarre joint press conference, the day after the election, Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., and Atty. Gen. Letitia James, announced they were forming an anti-Trump "Freedom Initiative" to monitor potential policy threats, revenge, or retribution from the Trump administration after it takes over in January.

This initiative the governor explained "will offer protection for reproductive rights, civil rights, immigration, gun safety, labor rights, LGBTQ rights, and environmental justice."

Hochul went on to say that the "Freedom Initiative” team would monitor the Trump administration "to identify any possible threats to these rights that we hold dear in the state of New York and protect New Yorkers."

Hochul concluded with this warning, "If you try to harm New Yorkers or roll back their rights, I will fight you every step of the way. We are ready to respond to any threats of political violence."

Atty. Gen. Letitia James’ comments were also obnoxious, "We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond to these results,” she said.

"And my office has been preparing for several months because we’ve been here before."

"So," she concluded, "despite what has happened on the national stage, we will continue to stand tall in the face of injustice, revenge or retribution."

I wasn't surprised by the comments the sore losers made at the press conference.

It’s not the first time either one of them has made ludicrous remarks about elected officials or voters who have dared to disagree with them.

When running for election to a full-term in 2022, Hochul told New Yorkers who were anti-abortion, "Just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong.

"OK? Get out of town. Because you don’t represent our values."

So much for open-mindedness and pluralism.

Then on Sunday, Nov. 3, Hochul warned voters, "If you’re voting for these Republicans in New York, you are voting for someone who supports Donald Trump and your anti-women, your anti-abortion, and basically, your anti-American."

"If you vote Republican," she added, "you just trashed American values and what our country is all about."

As for Catholic and Jewish leaders (i.e., Cardinal Timothy Dolan), who expressed opposition to the ballots Proposition One (that if approved would promote and foster the excesses of "wokeness" and diversity, equity, and inclusion), Hochul ranted, "They’re trying to scare us and say all these things are going to happen if you pass this.

"Don’t let them win. Do not let darkness win over light. Don’t let bad, evil, win over good."

Letitia James has been just as bad.

When running for attorney general in 2018, she denounced Trump as an "illegitimate president" and pledged to "focus on Trump," to "follow his money" and to seek an indictment.

During her November 2018 victory speech, James warned Trump that "He should know that we here in New York — and I, in particular — we are not scared of you."

She pledged to shine "a bright light into every dark corner of his real estate dealings, and every dealing, demanding truthfulness at every turn."

The civil case she concocted that nailed Trump, was based on an immaterial bookkeeping error. As for the ultimate fate of the verdict against him, New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin has pointed out, "The oral arguments [in the Appellate Court] suggested that at least some appellate judges have deep reservations about a case of clear overreach.

"There were also questions about whether James even had the right to bring the case."

Hochul and James, like so many on the far left, are contemptuous of most Americans who went to the ballot box, particularly blue-collar voters who were not inclined to follow their lead.

In their judgment, these shallow people, who they dismiss as "A Basket of Deplorables" or "Garbage," are not properly cultivated and do not have the proper education or the correct values to make sound political and public policy choices.

Hence, to deal with these sorely wanting masses, they preach an illiberal egalitarianism. These zealots are intolerant authoritarians who historian Richard Hofstadter described as reformers who embrace "hatred as a form of creed."