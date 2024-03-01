NY's Hochul Missing in Action, Destined to Fail

A Sienna College poll released late last year revealed that 57% of New Yorkers feel that their quality of life is deteriorating.

This belief cuts across racial lines: 63% of Hispanics, 58% of whites, and 50% of Blacks agree that the state is falling apart.

Another study performed by the Economic Leadership think tank concluded, "while other places are growing New York has seen stagnation or loss . . . with both businesses and residents relocating."

And a Cato Institute survey places New York dead last "for policies impacting economic, social, and personal freedoms."

This state of despair, that is driving tens of thousands out of the Empire State, rests primarily at the feet of Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y.

Gov. Hochul has proven time and again, that she does not possess the ability to use the power of her office to tame radical progressive legislators’ intent on imposing ideological formulas that supersede practical experience.

She is incapable of grappling with the taxpayer’s most pressing concerns.

Here are a few examples:

Let’s start with the illegal migrant crisis. The Sienna College poll indicated that 62% of New Yorkers believe the influx of migrants is a massive problem.

They're right.

Over 173,000 migrants are living in New York City shelters or hotels or public-school gyms. Migrant gangs are roaming the streets assaulting cops, pillaging stores, and engaging in street shootouts.

What is Hochul doing about it?

Not much.

Instead of demanding State legislation that repeals "Sanctuary Cities" and "Right to Shelter" laws, Hochul supports a ludicrous program that relocates illegal immigrants from New York City to other municipalities throughout the state. I guess she thinks spreading the misery to Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester, Binghamton, etc., is a good thing.

I would be remiss if I did not note that so far this program has been a flop because many migrants do not wish to move out of the Big Apple.

George J. Marlin, a former executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is the author of "The American Catholic Voter: Two Hundred Years of Political Impact," and "Christian Persecutions in the Middle East: A 21st Century Tragedy." Read George J. Marlin's Reports — More Here.

Can you blame them?

Getting free hotel rooms, plus food, cleaning, and laundry services, all paid by millions of struggling taxpayers having a tough time making ends meet, is not a bad deal.

And it's only going to get better.

City pols are preparing to issue migrant debit cards.

A family of four would receive $1,440 a month.

Then there is the public safety issue.

Crime in the city subway system has jumped 20% this year; the NYPD is shrinking as retirements and resignations skyrocket; record breaking numbers of NYPD officers have been assaulted (5,223 in 2023); Manhattan Dist. Atty. Alvin Bragg, and many of his confreres in other counties prevent incarceration of brazen criminals and release thousands without bail.

To restore law and order, a competent and concerned governor would remove recalcitrant district attorneys from office, and would cajole state legislators to repeal the lax no bail and discovery laws to keep repeat offenders off the streets.

But not New York’s hapless governor.

Hochul gives nothing but lip service.

In 2023, Hochul even vetoed legislation that would have established a task force empowered to study the shoplifting epidemic in urban centers, saying it was too expensive.

When it comes to dealing with the antisemitic mobs upsetting civic life by blocking roads and bridges, taunting Jews and screaming genocidal chants, Hochul has been missing in action.

The spineless governor apologized in February for making this statement concerning the horrific Oct. 7 attacked on Israel by Hamas: "If Canada someday ever attacked Buffalo, I’m sorry my friends, there would be no Canada the next day. That is a natural reaction. You have a right to defend yourself and to make sure that it never happens again. And that is Israel’s right."

Instead of standing up to the antisemites who attacked her, Hochul released a statement to The New York Times saying she regretted "using an inappropriate analogy that I now realize could be hurtful to members of our community."

The governor has also surrendered to the radical green movement.

In the near future New Yorkers will no longer be able to buy gas stoves, gas automobiles, or refrigerators, and air conditioners that use hydrofluorocarbons.

To pay for the cost of implementing Hochul’s green mandates the state Public Service Commission, which the governor controls, recently approved a Con Edison request to increase electric rates a whopping 9%.

This will not be the only increase.

It's estimated that consumer electric bills will double by 2025.

A Siena College poll, released in February, puts Hochul’s favorable rating at only 41%.

The poll also noted that the top issues of concern for New Yorkers are the migrant crisis, crime, and the high cost of living — the very issues that the bungling governor is fails to manage.

Kathy Hochul is creating a legacy of mediocrity because, unlike one of her predecessors, Theodore Roosevelt, she speaks softly but only carries a twig.

George J. Marlin, a former executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is the author of "The American Catholic Voter: Two Hundred Years of Political Impact," and "Christian Persecutions in the Middle East: A 21st Century Tragedy." Read George J. Marlin's Reports — More Here.