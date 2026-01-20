Don't Expect Mamdani-Hochul Lovefest to Last

Historically, New York governors and Big Apple mayors have not gotten along.

In the 1960s, Gov. Nelson Rockefeller and Mayor John Lindsay, both Republicans, despised each other.

Rockefeller, who knew how to use the power of his office, would force Lindsay to travel to Albany with hat in hand, to beg for state aid to finance his ever-increasing spending policies.

In the 1970s, Gov. Hugh Carey came close to removing fellow Democrat, Mayor Abraham Beame, from office for financial malfeasance.

In the 1980s, Gov. Mario Cuomo and Mayor Ed Koch locked horns.

Koch had beaten Cuomo in the 1977 mayoral primary but went on to lose the gubernatorial primary to Cuomo in 1982.

The wounds from those campaign battles never healed and they both enjoyed assailing one another in public.

In the 21st century, Gov. George Pataki and Mayor Michael Bloomberg clashed over finance issues. However, the weak-kneed governor, fearing Bloomberg’s threat to spend tens of millions of dollars to defeat GOP state senators, surrendered to the mayor’s demands.

In recent years, the bickering between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio took the cake. Neither one missed a chance to humiliate the other.

Cuomo, a much sharper politician than de Blasio, generally had the upper hand in their public clashes. But de Blasio got the last laugh when Cuomo resigned his office in 2021.

Now Gov. Hochul must deal with a Democratic-Socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, who proclaimed at his inaugural on Jan. 1 that he would "replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism."

Readers will recall that Gov. Hochul was in no rush to endorse Mamdani after his surprise June primary victory.

But fearing a political backlash that could empower her far left primary opponent in 2026, she reluctantly endorsed Mamdani in September.

The spineless governor also endorsed his $6 billion universal Pre-K daycare. While rejecting Mamdani’s plan to raise the City’s personal income tax, Hochul agreed to sign into law, in an election year, a job killing increase in the City's corporate income tax.

To further placate the new mayor, Hochul declared this month that "I enjoy him immensely . . . [and] the era of empty promises ends with the two of us right here right now.

Commenting on the lovefest, the Democratic deputy state senate leader, Mike Gianaris, said: "I remember when Bill de Blasio was first elected, and all the chatter was around how great he got along with Andrew Cuomo. That evaporated very quickly."

He added, "At the end of the day, the relationship is not as important as the policies. If the governor is supportive of the policies, which are very popular, I'm sure they will get along great.

"If she stands in the way, I’m sure there will be conflict."

In other words, all will be well so long as Hochul surrenders to Mamdani’s demands.

So, what will Hochul do when the state legislature approves Mandani's request to increase the city's personal income tax knowing that it will drive out even more high earners to Florida and Texas.

—Will she have the mettle to veto it?

—If so, will she use the immense power of her office to prevent an override?

If Hochul blesses the tax increases, she will quickly learn that the Democratic-Socialists are not satisfied.

They will insist she implements their entire ideological agenda regardless of the fiscal and economic consequences.

And they will not think twice about throwing her under the bus to enhance their power.

Already there is a revolt brewing to replace the governor.

The New York Post reported that at a recent party of socialist state legislators, there were mostly harsh comments made about the governor.

For example, Brooklyn assemblywoman, Phara Souffrant Forrest, after boasting, "I am so excited to fight with y'all in Albany to get them to tax the mother f*****g rich,” dumped on Hochul saying she’s a "multimillionaire" who "started cool but then went south."

So far, Mayor Mamdani has declined to endorse Hochul for re-election.

And do not be surprised if Mamdani endorses her primary challenger, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgardo, if she does not grant his entire wish list.

Governor Hochul may learn too late in the 2026 election cycle that being socialist-lite doesn't cut it with radical ideologues and find herself shuffling back to her hometown of Buffalo at year end.

