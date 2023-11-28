How Original Biden-Burisma Whistleblower Can Defeat Deep State

(Editor's note: The following commentary is not an endorsement for any political party or candidate, on the part of Newsmax.)

With the prosecution of Donald Trump and his supporters in full effect, the deep state is ripping the mask off and going full Soviet-style totalitarian in preparation for the 2024 presidential election.

Foreign affairs are becoming messier and jumbled, with long-standing political alliances breaking down and the situation at hand becoming exceedingly difficult to navigate. The confusion only empowers the corrupt interests who are using the chaos to tighten their iron-clad grip upon the world.

Former Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach is one whistleblower with the credibility to cut through this fog.

Derkach has released damning evidence of influence peddling by President Joe Biden in Ukraine, offering the receipts showing the blackmailing of corrupt former President Petro Poroshenko to fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. He also produced evidence of alleged shadow income given to the Bidens from Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky.

Derkach stands out among other whistleblowers because of his credibility with the Ukrainian people, as a member of parliament for decades. He emerged as a popular political figure in the 1990s before leading the Energoatom Corporation, the state-owned conglomerate overseeing four nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

After the so-called "Revolution of Dignity," President Poroshenko was installed to do the bidding of U.S. and Western interests, which began Derkach’s transformation from a mainstream politician into an anti-corruption whistleblower.

Poroshenko, now accused of treason, gave Democrats carte blanche to enact their corrupt schemes while bilking American and Ukrainian taxpayers, respectively. The many were exploited at the expense of the few, and the infamous case of Shokin was the linchpin of the corrupt process.

Derkach led the resistance against Poroshenko and was one of the only bulwarks within the government working to hold back his tidal wave of corruption. He built coalitions and rallied trans-partisan awareness of constitutional violations against members of the Ukrainian working class.

Derkach's fate began to intersect with American conservatives during his standoff against the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). NABU director Artem Sytnyk released information about former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s lobbying activities in Ukraine. Under heightened scrutiny with the deep state targeting Trump officials, these disclosures ultimately resulted in a successful felony prosecution of Manafort.

Derkach blew the whistle, exposing how NABU director Sytnyk released this information and railroaded Manafort at the behest of officials within the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine. Derkach claimed that the goal of NABU was to assist Hillary Clinton in her doomed quest to beat Donald Trump in 2016. Derkach informed Ukrainian leadership of the fact that these actions undermined the U.S. bipartisan support for Ukraine and jeopardized diplomacy.

Derkach has since met with former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, appearing on his podcast to spread the truth about the situation and drive a stake through the heart of the malignant ‘Russia-gate’ narrative that still persists today. As a result of his brave efforts to contradict the narrative promulgated by the deep state, Derkach has found himself entrapped in the same conspiracy that he initially helped to expose.

The U.S. Treasury Department levied economic sanctions against Derkach in Sept. 2020 while Trump was still in office. The deep state smeared him as a Kremlin agent without evidence, and he suffered significant hardships as a result.

His Ukrainian bank accounts were shuttered, and his U.S. visa was canceled. Coordinated attempts to shut him down remain, with the 2020 presidential election around the corner as more sanctions are inflicted upon Derkach that Biden is in office, and internal barriers are holding back deep state overreach.

In 2022, Derkach was charged with treason for "undermining Ukraine's relationship with the United States” as part of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s crackdown against dissent. The persecution of Derkach mirrors what is happening with President Donald Trump and his supporters.

The wars being launched worldwide may be a smokescreen for this war against dissent and the war being pushed by the globalists to crush those with a platform and who are willing to speak out against the status quo, such as Derkach.

However, the dam may be ready to break with potential impeachment proceedings looming against Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who can no longer squirm out of his criminal indictment. Amidst additional crises and Biden's plummeting in the polls, the clamor for accountability and justice may become too loud for the system to hold back.

This is when Derkach’s work will be vindicated, and the final stakes can be driven through the Russian collusion narrative. This is the great hope of any America First activist, as Derkach is the key to foiling the deep state’s agenda in 2024.