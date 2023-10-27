Shut Down the Biden Bank Cash Flow to Hamas, Iran

The Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attack against Israel, the most horrific attack on Jews since the Holocaust, required a great deal of planning, arms, and operational security.

It also required a huge cash investment.

The coffers of Hamas and Iran, Hamas’s principal sponsor, have surged since 2021 because of the Biden administration's Mideast policies.

To secure Israeli, American, and international security, this Biden cash flow to Hamas and Iran must end — now.

All U.S. funding to the Palestinians was halted by the Trump administration.

President Biden resumed this funding, sending more than $1 billion in taxpayer dollars to the Palestinians since he assumed office.

Most Biden administration aid to the Palestinians went through the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), a Palestinian relief organization that has been accused of providing safe harbor to terrorists in Gaza, and running schools that reportedly teach Palestinian children to hate Jewish people and praise terrorism.

Some U.S. aid was provided directly to the Palestinian Authority through the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The Biden administration resumed sending U.S. funding to the Palestinians even though Biden officials assessed that these funds probably would boost Hamas.

Iran is the largest funder of Hamas and has long been sending the terrorist group an estimated $100 million per year even when Iran was heavily sanctioned.

Iran’s payments to Hamas probably increased due to Team Biden's policies.

The current administration waived and loosened sanctions on Iran, allowing its oil revenues to soar.

Iran’s oil sales were $44 billion in August 2022, a 77% increase from 2020.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, this amounts to about $80 billion in illicit oil sales since Joe Biden took office.

As a result, funding for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which supports terrorist groups like Hamas, reportedly grew by 14% in 2021.

It likely continued to grow in 2022 and 2023.

The Biden administration also lifted other sanctions on Iran, including giving Iraq a waiver in June 2023 to pay Iran $2.76 billion to repay a gas and electricity debt.

Iraq owes Iran another $7 billion in energy debt which Iran is pressing to be paid.

The Biden administration offered to further reduce sanctions on Iran in exchange for a controversial interim deal on Iran’s nuclear program.

Multilateral talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran (the JCPOA) began in the spring of 2021 but stalled after 18 months because Iran refused to negotiate in good faith.

As a result, these talks appeared to end in failure in late 2022.

In the spring of 2023, the Biden administration began a new round of indirect nuclear talks with Oman as a mediator that offered Iran over $20 billion in sanctions relief and permitted it to enrich uranium at a dangerous level just below weapons-grade.

This agreement was negotiated as an oral, unwritten deal, apparently to evade oversight by Congress.

As part of this deal, Iran was to stop its proxy groups from attacking U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria. Iran also was supposed to cooperate with inspections of its nuclear facilities by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) staff.

Iran violated these commitments.

This includes at least 16 attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militias over the last week.

The new nuclear deal also included a U.S.-Iran prisoner swap and Iraq regaining access to $6 billion in frozen funds from a South Korean bank.

After the prisoners were swapped, the $6 billion was transferred to a Qatari bank.

U.S. and Qatari officials reportedly froze these funds on Oct. 12 in response to the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.

However, several Members of Congress, including Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., have questioned whether these funds have been permanently frozen and whether this was a hoax to quietly transfer the $6 billion to Iran, at a later time.

Including other revenue sources, including petrochemicals, steel production, and special drawing rights, the Heritage Foundation's Daily Signal recently assessed that Iran received approximately $71.02 billion more under the Biden administration than it did under the Trump presidency.

In light of the barbarous terrorist attack against Israel, it is imperative that the Biden Administration stop funding Hamas and its sponsor Iran.

All U.S. funding to the Palestinians, including to the UN Relief and Works Agency must end.

The Biden administration must immediately begin fully enforcing U.S. sanctions against Iran, especially against its oil sector.

The Biden administration’s recent secret nuclear deal with Iran must be rescinded, including its promise of $20 billion in sanctions relief.

The $6 billion promised to Iran to release U.S. prisoners in August must be removed from the bank in Qatar and permanently frozen.

And finally, the Biden White House should reinstitute the Trump administration’s "Maximum Pressure" campaign of tough sanctions and diplomatic isolation of Iran and keep them in place as long as Iran continues to sponsor terrorism, destabilize the Mideast region, and refuse to good faith negotiations to end its nuclear weapons program.

Fred Fleitz is Vice Chair of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for American Security and a Newsmax TV Contributor. He previously served as National Security Council Chief of staff, CIA analyst, and as a member of the House Intelligence Committee staff. Read more reports from Fred Fleitz — Click Here Now.