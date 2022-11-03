Biden Misses Another Chance at Real Presidential Leadership

President Biden’s last-minute speech in Washington, D.C.'s Union Station last night was an act of desperation. It also was a missed opportunity at a time when our country needed the president to speak to all Americans about multiple, serious global threats.

The president knows he and his fellow radical leftists in Congress are hugely unpopular with the American people.

That unpopularity is due to high inflation, rising gas prices, soaring crime rates, and huge numbers of illegal migrants crossing our southern border.

Biden knows most Americans (correctly) blame his policies for these problems.

So, the president tried to change the subject with another speech, and in doing so he made wild claims that supporters of America First leadership are bad for democracy.

He essentially blamed them for the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Instead of giving yet another divisive speech, Biden could have instead helped himself and our nation by using the bully pulpit to address several urgent threats to global security.

This speech should have addressed these four global threats:

North Korea fired 23 missiles this week. It tried to test-launch an ICBM today. That’s over 70 missiles for the year — a new record. One missile landed close to South Korean territory. South Korea responded by firing its own missiles. The ICBM launch triggered shelter warnings in two Japanese provinces. North Korea is reportedly preparing to conduct a 7th underground nuclear test, possibly this weekend. What is the Biden Administration’s North Korea policy?

There are new concerns that Russia could use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. According to The New York Times, senior Russian military officials recently discussed how and when Russia might use these weapons. Russia continues to destroy Ukraine with missiles. Does the Biden administration have a strategy to end this conflict?

Iran has begun a brutal crackdown against the women-led protests over the killing of Mahsa Amini. Iran is selling drones to Russia; Russia is advising Iran on how to suppress the protests. What is the Biden administration’s Iran strategy? Will it halt its efforts to strike a new and more dangerous nuclear deal with Iran?

Chinese President Xi Jinping was given a new five year term and essentially absolute power. He has put in place officials and policies to promote a more authoritarian China and plans to implement a Chinese-dominated global order, by force if necessary. How will the U.S. react to these developments? Does President Biden think China is a competitor or an adversary?

The vast majority of Americans are most concerned about inflation and gas prices. They rightfully blame the Biden administration and the radical left.

Mr. Biden can’t change that reality anytime soon.

President Biden’s Union Station speech demonizing Americans who don’t agree with his radical progressive policies didn’t change any minds or improve his poll ratings.

President Biden should have used this speech to rise above domestic politics and prove to America that he is a competent leader of the free world. He should have spoken to all Americans by discussing the above serious global threats and how his administration will deal with them.

This was a moment for statesmanship.

It was a moment for decisive presidential leadership.

Unfortunately, Joe blew it again. Are we surprised?

Fred Fleitz is a Newsmax TV Contributor and vice-chair of the America First Policy Institute Center for American Security. He previously served as National Security Council Chief of staff, CIA analyst, and as a member of the House Intelligence Committee staff. Read more reports from Fred Fleitz — Click Here Now.