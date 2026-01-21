Calm, Reasoned Johnson Puts Elites in Their Place

During a historic speech to the UK Parliament Tuesday, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson delivered a master class on how to deal with Europe's governing elites, many of whom have been making wild claims that the NATO alliance might end because of President Donald Trump's determination to acquire Greenland.

It was a speech in the erudite, classic-liberal style, in which Johnson lowered the temperature while surgically delivering a biting conservative message.

Johnson disarmed the parliament with his calm demeanor, strong support for the U.S.-UK special relationship, and praise for British history and culture.

The speaker cited Edmund Burke, John Locke, Adam Smith, and William Shakespeare, and quoted GK Chesterton and Winston Churchill.

Johnson threw cold water on the recent hysterical criticisms of Trump by European leaders over the Greenland issue, saying the U.S. and Europe need to work through their differences as friends and that he came to the UK "to help calm the waters."

While Johnson was tough on this controversy he didn't give it more oxygen.

He said President Trump "is taking seriously the modern and dynamic threats that China and Russia pose to our global security, especially and in focus the last few days as it relates to the Arctic."

However, Johnson didn't mention Greenland once.

Johnson also debunked European criticisms that our nation's 47th commander in chief is an isolationist who doesn't want to work closely with U.S. allies, when he said, "As we chart our renewal, America has no intention of walking alone. In fact, this would be self-defeating.

"More than ever before, we need the British people to be great and proud and patriotic [and] to work in close concert with us as partners and friends and to defend the security of the Western world."

The speaker spoke at length about how Western traditions of freedom and liberty are under assault by countries that are failing to defend them.

He stressed the need for "restoring secure borders that protect against the real and measurable harms from mass uncontrolled migration."

Johnson also called for defending "the fundamental freedoms of speech and conscience."

He said history teaches that "we cannot go down the road of censoring and silencing unpopular opinions" and that "the best solution to the problems of free speech is always more speech."

Everyone knew Johnson's comments were directed at the UK's government, which is imposing tough restrictions on free speech, especially online.

Rather than criticize these British censorship efforts, he brilliantly implied where this erosion of liberty may be going when he singled out the Chinese government for prosecuting Hong Kong media mogul and democracy advocate Jimmy Lai for his speech and advocacy for democracy.

At a time when European leaders and journalists are running around with their hair on fire over fantastic claims that the end of NATO is near due to President Trump's demands to change Greenland's status, Johnson's speech couldn't have been better-timed.

He rebutted this alarmism, stating clearly that there is no crisis in the NATO alliance over Greenland and that it is time to discuss this issue realistically and calmly.

Johnson praised the close and historic ties between the United States and Europe, which he said will not end because of a dispute among friends.

He also made clear that although Europe faces significant security threats from China and Russia, it faces more serious long-term threats if it fails to value and protect its culture and democratic traditions.

I assume Johnson's presentation left many members of parliament and the British media flabbergasted. As much as they disagreed with Johnson's message, there was no easy way to dispute his reasoned, calm remarks.

It was hard to fault Johnson for his expressions of friendship and pleas for cooperation and negotiation.

Speaker of the U.S. House Mike Johnson showed in his brilliant address to the UK Parliament how to put European elites in their place.

Fred Fleitz is Vice Chair of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for American Security. He previously served as National Security Council chief of staff, CIA analyst, and a House Intelligence Committee staff member. Read more Fred Fleitz Insider articles — Click Here Now.