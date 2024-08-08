Tim Walz: An Abortion Extremist's Dream Come True

With the world teetering on the brink of war, stock markets crashing, and Americans finding it increasingly difficult to afford to feed their families, the Democrats have chosen to wrap their presidential aspirations in abortion provider pink and focus on abortion.

Never mind that our nation’s birth rate has fallen so low that we are no longer replacing ourselves, Kamala Harris and her newly anointed running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., want to ensure that more Americans die in the womb than ever before.

Let’s take a dive into Walz’s record on abortion.

In May 2023, he signed a law taking away life-saving care for babies who survive abortion and dropping the duty of the state to keep track of those events.

That’s convenient for Minnesota, which saw eight babies born alive after abortion between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2021, while Walz was governor.

None of those babies survived.

If newborns are surviving abortion today in the state, no one is saying so because they no longer have to.

Walz also signed into law the Protect Reproductive Options Act, which established a "fundamental right" to abortion without limits in already abortion-friendly Minnesota and removed a requirement for parents to be notified when their minor daughters seek out a procedure likely to have lifelong consequences for them.

The bill ensures that future court decisions can have no bearing on abortion access.

The law also allows for gender-mutilating surgeries for youth and in that light, the legacy media’s portrayal of Walz as a kindly uncle becomes grotesque.

What kind of uncle would want to lead his nieces or nephews into a life that guarantees they will never have children of their own?

As governor, Walz also took money away from the pregnancy help movement, which exists to help women make the choice for life.

Under his regime, the only choice is abortion.

Kamala Harris has been a dismal vice president.

Put in charge of the nation’s southern border and the unprecedented number of illegal migrants crossing it, she famously answered NBC anchor Lester Holt’s question about when she would actually visit the border by saying, with her characteristic cackle, "I haven’t been to Europe.

"I don’t understand the point that you’re making."

Kamala Harris has now taken on something she's much more eager to handle — elevating abortion to the status of a national sacrament.

She brought abortion profiteers into the White House, toured the country talking about the benefits women derive from killing their own children, and became the first vice president to visit an abortion business, a Planned Parenthood in Minneapolis.

"I’m here at this healthcare clinic to uplift the work that is happening in Minnesota as an example of what true leadership looks like," Harris said in March, a grinning Walz at her side.

Surely this visit to the bedside of murdered infants was an encouragement for her decision to have him as her running mate.

Make no mistake that, if elected, Harris will do everything in her power to turn the no-limits Women’s Health Protection Act into the law of the land, repealing every life-saving law in every state in the nation, including the 15 that now protect most babies from abortion. In this, Walz could provide a powerful assist.

We can’t know what the U.S. House and U.S. Senate will look like after this most unusual election but of course, on any pro-abortion rights legislation that reaches a vote, Walz would have the tie-breaking vote in the event of a 50-50 split.

The Democratic Party wants unrestricted child-killing in a nation that already has seen the death of more than 65 million unborn babies.

That’s the mission Harris has chosen Walz to help her fulfill.

Frank Pavone is an anti-abortion leader, and National Director of Priests for Life. Read Frank Pavone Reports — More Here.