Biden Has Abandoned Most Defenseless of Us

In his remarks before the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly last week, President Joe Biden made it clear that the United States under his administration has abandoned the most defenseless members of the human family, unborn children.

President Biden told global leaders that he knows that the future will be won by the countries “that unleash the full potential of their populations” and where women and girls exercise their “basic reproductive rights” which, in Bidenspeak, means allows abortion on demand until the moment of birth.

Biden recalled the beginnings of the United Nations during which countries strove, among other goals, for the “equal rights for every member of the human family.” But Biden’s extreme abortion policies exclude the most vulnerable members of the human family, children in the womb, and seeks to deny them their most basic human right — the right to life.

He called on world leaders to “stand together” to “bend the arc of history toward a freer and more just world for all our children” but wants to ensure that not all children experience freedom and justice. Under Biden’s policies, millions of lives will continue to be lost in the U.S. and around the world, and if he gets his way — all at U.S. taxpayer expense.

Unborn baby girls will continue to be killed because they are not boys; babies with a disability will continue to lose their lives because they are considered to be “imperfect;” and many more will continue to destroyed for a host of reasons which deny their human dignity.

The true global resolve ought to be to cherish the lives of both mothers and their precious unborn children as 37 member states of the United Nations have done by signing Geneva Consensus Declaration. The initiative was begun under President Donal Trump but U.S. support was withdrawn by Biden.

These nations have committed to attainable health and well-being for women through every stage of their lives and reaffirmed that there is no international right to abortion and no international obligation for countries to finance or facilitate abortion with each nation having the sovereign right to implement programs according to their laws and policies.

The U.S. needs to lead the way in cherishing all lives and working for solutions that address the reasons women resort to abortion. Pope Francis has clearly stated that abortion is not a lawful way to solve problems and that women facing a difficult pregnancy need to be helped.

Biden in his final word talks about the future saying that “We are the authors of history” and we must take action for “our future” and “for humankind.”

The question we face is clear: Will we welcome and cherish all members of the human family or seek the destruction of some? Our future and the future of humankind does indeed depend on what we do and how we treat the weakest and most defenseless members of the human family.

The world is facing tremendous pro-abortion pressure from the U.S and the U.N. May global leaders not give in and continue to work toward life-affirming health care for all.

May they be encouraged and renewed by the words of St. Pope John Paul II who said: "Never tire of firmly speaking out in defense of life from its conception and do not be deterred from the commitment to defend the dignity of every human person with courageous determination."