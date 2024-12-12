Litigation Counters Coerced Abortions, Supports Pregnancy

Contrary to the "reproductive freedom" narrative, most abortions in America are coerced abortions, and it’s time to take that to court.

Priests for Life and our Silent No More Campaign stand with anti-abortion advocates who, just before Thanksgiving, filed a lawsuit in federal court in Minnesota to show that the state’s abortion laws violate the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution by allowing abortions for mothers who were coerced into the procedure.

The well-developed argument talks about the right of the mother to her relationship with her child… a relationship which the state takes great care to protect except in the context of abortion.

It compares the safeguards on freedom and informed consent in the context of adoption with the lack of such safeguards in the abortion industry.

"The voices of the women of Silent No More back up the claims made in the suit," said Janet Morana, executive director of Priests for Life and co-founder of Silent No More.

"Many, if not most women felt pressured by husbands, boyfriends, parents, employers or even abortionists to abort babies whom they did not want to kill."

Priests for Life National Director Frank Pavone said his organization has become involved in the case by providing statements from women whose abortions were coerced.

Carol Seidenberg, a Silent No More regional coordinator in San Diego, had two abortions.

"Neither abortion was the result of my exercising my 'choice' from a position of power, confidence or strength," she said.

"Rather my first abortion was suggested to me as the only 'reasonable' solution to the situation I was in, and for my second abortion, I was strong-armed into the decision by my doctor and fiancé."

Elaine in Oklahoma, whose testimony can be found on the Silent No More website, wrote, "I had my two abortions when I was in the military . . . the OB doctor handed me a list of abortion doctors to contact for an abortion, and I was not given another choice . . . I did not want to have an abortion, but I thought I did not have another choice."

Pavone pointed out that a 2023 study revealed that nearly 70% of women who have had abortions describe the procedure as being inconsistent with their own values and preferences.

One of four women say they were forced to end the lives of their children.

"Women have a constitutional right to continue their pregnancies," Pavone said. "People will be hearing many more voices of women who were forced into abortion as this lawsuit continues."

The lawsuit was filed by longtime anti-abortion advocate and attorney Harold Cassidy on behalf of Women’s Life Care Center, National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, Dakota Hope Clinic, two doctors and three mothers.

The defendants include Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., Department of Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead and Planned Parenthood.

Minnesota has no limits on how late into a pregnancy an unborn child can be killed. But this lawsuit will certainly have many implications nationally, both in terms of law and public opinion.

The reality of coerced abortions will also have interesting implications for the constitutional amendments that were passed at the ballot box in November in several states.

Certainly, as one of those amendments states explicitly and all of them imply, the "right to reproductive freedom" includes the right not just to end but also to continue one’s pregnancy.

Efforts to protect that constitutional right against coerced abortion can stop most abortions in America. It’s time to defend women’s freedom to choose life, rather than the caricature of freedom that’s invoked to take life.

Frank Pavone is an anti-abortion leader, and National Director of Priests for Life. Read Frank Pavone Reports — More Here.