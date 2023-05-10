A Most Dangerous Place: Where There's No Right or Wrong

Consider these quotes from two of our nation’s Founders.

"We have no government armed with the power which is capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate for the government of any other." — John Adams, U.S. president 1797-1801

"We have staked the whole future of American civilization, not upon the power of government, far from it. We have staked the future of all of our political institutions upon the capacity of mankind of self-government; upon the capacity of each and all of us to govern ourselves, to control ourselves, to sustain ourselves according to the Ten Commandments of God." — James Madison, U.S. president 1809-1817

It's not hard to imagine what Adams and Madison would think of where the cherished society they helped build is headed. Some would say we are headed for hell, and while that is likely true for some, what I want to talk about is a different kind of hell on our horizon — tyranny.

Freedom without morality leads to tyranny.

Let’s look at the path.

That we are no longer able to "control ourselves" is apparent everywhere but let’s start in Salem, Massachusetts, where last month the Satanic Temple celebrated its 10th anniversary with "SatanCon 2023."

The opening ceremony featured the destruction of "symbols of oppression" which — no surprise here — included the Holy Bible. And among the lectures attendees flocked to hear was one titled "Sins of the Flesh: Satanism and Self Pleasure."

This "temple" claims to have 700,000 adherents globally, but they are always looking for new minds to warp. Just this week, the After School Satan Club, sponsored by the Satanic Temple, opened in a school in Pennsylvania that fought hard to keep the club out.

A federal judge ruled that the "sanctity of the First Amendment’s protections must prevail."

Temple members demand unbridled freedom without any moral norms.

That’s exactly what our Founders said would destroy our republic.

The Founders took a calculated risk in giving citizens of the United States so much freedom, by allowing sovereignty to reside among the people.

But if we’re going to govern ourselves without destroying ourselves, we have to know the difference between right and wrong.

That’s where religion comes in; it teaches us that crucial difference.

Where we find ourselves now is somewhere darker than the in-between of right and wrong.

We’ve entered a space where too many think there is no right and there is no wrong. It’s up to us, each individual, to arrive at our own (im)morality.

The Satanic Temple is fulfilling the worst fears of the Founders, and it’s not just that group. There are lots of others at work undermining our society, including the Democrat party that has heartily embraced a godless world view.

Everything goes, everything gets redefined, everything gets hijacked by the radical left and there is no such thing as truth.

This world view is why the Democrats can’t respect life, and why they are so in deep with the abortion industry.

The constitutional republic can’t survive if we get to a point where the people are no longer rooted in faith, and where those who are so rooted are required to choose between following that faith or following the law.

And while most Americans can agree we don’t want to live in a tyrant state, that’s exactly where we will find ourselves, and very quickly, if we lose the anchor of our Constitution.

Unbridled freedom that allows people’s passions to rule them inevitably leads to those people to trample on the rights of others.

The culture of "I do what I want" leads back to tyranny because the strong oppress the weak and if we have to rely on a strong government to rein in our worst urges, we have handed power to a tyrant.

We see the beginnings of our turn toward tyranny with abortion. The strong are oppressing the weakest, and insisting — at least in certain abortion-friendly states that everyone has to get on board with this view that the unborn are not part of the human family and thus not entitled to the same rights as those of us lucky enough to make it out of the womb.

As St. John Paul II wrote so presciently in "The Gospel of Life," 1995, when a government legalizes abortion, "The State is no longer the 'common home' where all can live together on the basis of principles of fundamental equality, but is transformed into a tyrant State, which arrogates to itself the right to dispose of the life of the weakest and most defenceless members . . . when this happens, . . . the disintegration of the state itself has already begun. . . This is the death of true freedom” (#20).

It's time for every citizen to take up again, with fervor, the mantle of our Founding Fathers, and their commitment to both freedom and faith!

