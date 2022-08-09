Bring on the American Wave to End Left's Extremism

The November elections are the most important midterms in our nation’s history, and we are now under 100 days until Americans go to the polls on Nov. 8.

As many are predicting, I am confident there will be a Red Wave. And as former House Speaker Newt Gingrich recently put it when I was with him, this wave will be an American wave.

Along with Republicans, so many Democrats and Independents want a country that works again. Their frustration with the fact that the nation is so dysfunctional right now will shape their vote. Their love and loyalty to America will determine this election.

Judging from what I saw at CPAC Texas these last few days in Dallas, where I was a speaker, the Trump-inspired enthusiasm and determination of American conservative voters is not waning one bit, but growing.

Some Democrats whose House seats are vulnerable see the abortion issue as the path to re-election but nothing could be further from the truth. The Democrats’ abortion agenda is marked by extremism, which has become the norm for their position on dozens of issues, through which they are destroying the country and alienating American voters.

An example took place right before our eyes as we watched the House pass, for a second time, the Women’s Health Protection Act, the most radical piece of abortion legislation ever to come up for a vote.

In July, the House voted 219-210 to pass the bill, with only Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar breaking ranks with the rest of the Democrats to vote against it. It has not, of course, been able to pass the Senate.

I’m sure you’ve heard this bill described as a way to “codify” Roe — now that Roe is history — but this bill would go far beyond what 1973’s Roe v. Wade and 1992’s Planned Parenthood vs. Casey allowed. Every pro-life law in every state would be nullified, taking away protection from unborn children and removing all conscience and parental rights along the way.

The party of death wants nothing less than abortion through all nine months of pregnancy for any reason, and they want taxpayers to foot the bill. Never has there been a survey showing majority support for such positions.

Very few Americans, even those who call themselves pro-choice, want late-term abortions or want to pay for someone else’s abortion. Democrats must know this; it’s not a secret.

But there are many other nation-destroying agenda items being pushed by the Democrats, like allowing biological men to dominate women’s sports; killing the coal industry and regulating energy businesses out of existence; de-funding the police; indoctrinating our students with Critical Race Theory and gender confusion; and destroying our Southern border, letting in criminals who bring their violence and mayhem with them.

In the latest salvo in the culture war the Democrats are waging on America, the Biden administration is tying school lunches to gender ideology! The U.S. Department of Agriculture has threatened to withhold funds for the National School Lunch Program from schools that do not comply with the Biden administration's LGBT agenda.

This agenda includes requiring school teachers, staff and students to use an individual’s preferred pronouns; to allow student athletes to compete on teams and use bathrooms and locker rooms of the gender they identify with. Comply or Biden steals your lunch money!

Beyond this insanity, the Democrats are so obsessively pre-occupied with finding any way they can to prevent President Trump from running again in 2024 that they are ignoring one thing sure to doom their party in 2022: The economy.

Americans are dealing with the realities of unparalleled inflation and shortages in everything from baby formula to computer chips. And the fault lies squarely with the Democrats.

As Dick Morris points out in his excellent new book The Return, being able to pin all this on the Democrats is a key reason for Republican victory. He also points out that we need to remind voters that the Democrats will not change their stripes.

They won’t back away from their extremism, because the radical Left wing of the party won’t let them.

Voters want a country that works. Extremism doesn’t work. Bring on the American wave.