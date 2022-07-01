Misinformed Defines Abortion Protests

Just a note to the people who defaced the Vermont statehouse in Montpelier, protested for days in Los Angeles and blocked traffic in New York City: Abortion is still legal in your states.

The June 24 U.S. Supreme Court decision (Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization) which overturned Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973), the decision legalizing abortion across the nation, did not ban abortion, it merely said that Roe was wrong about our Constitution including a right to abortion.

It does not.

It was no surprise, of course, that abortion proponents poured into the streets all over the country. Almost 200 of them were arrested this week while protesting in front of the courthouse.

Yet many of them are showing their ignorance.

In Vermont, the statehouse was damaged to the tune of $25,000, with windows broken and a now-familiar warning scrawled in red: "If abortions aren’t safe, you’re not either."

Never mind the fact that abortion — which by definition kills a human being — is never safe. But it seems the criminals were suggesting that access to abortion might be imperiled in their state. If that was their intention, they are ill informed.

Vermont passed a law in 2019 that said government cannot interfere in a woman’s abortion at any stage of pregnancy. Want to have an abortion on your due date?

OK in Vermont! Also, voters in the state will have an opportunity in November to decide whether or not their state constitution includes a right to abortion.

In Los Angeles, protesters kept up their vigil all through the first weekend, occasionally blocking traffic on that city’s fabled freeways and drawing out police in riot gear.

Here’s a snippet of reporting from the Los Angeles Times: "When abortion rights are under attack, what do we do?" demonstrators shouted in a call-and-response. "Stand up, fight back!"

OK. But like Vermont, abortion is not under attack in California, which, last time I checked, included Los Angeles within its borders.

Not only can you kill your baby on the day you go into labor, but Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., wants his state to be an abortion sanctuary.

On the same day the high court made history with its decision to overturn Roe, Newsom gathered his pro-abortion troops and declared, "I want folks to know all around the rest of the country and many parts of the globe, that I hope we’re an antidote to your fear, to your anxiety, perhaps to the cynicism that many of you are feeling about the fate and future of not only our state but the world we’re living in."

Meanwhile, California pays for abortion through its Medicaid program and requires health plans regulated by the state to offer abortion without co-pay for patients.

A ballot proposal is being rushed through to give voters a chance to say if they want their state constitution to include a right to abortion, and Newsom is hoping to spend $125 million to increase abortion access.

The day isn’t far off when Californians will be lucky to get out of the womb alive, and certainly their leaders’ abortion extremism must figure into why the state population is hemorrhaging.

In other words, the people blocking traffic on the freeway should just go home.

And then there’s New York City, where dozens of pro-abortion protesters have been arrested, where a Republican women’s club was vandalized and where these "mostly peaceful" folks visited the building that houses Fox News and chanted about burning it down and killing one of its pundits.

Well, New York City is part of New York State, where Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., is proving to be every bit the abortion extremist as her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo. She has declared the state to be a "safe harbor" for abortion and set aside $35 million to give to abortion sellers so they can, you guessed it, increase access.

All limits on abortion were removed in the New York State Reproductive Act of 2019.

You might remember all the people crowded into Cuomo’s office to cheer as he signed the bill. Later, the Freedom Tower in Lower Manhattan was ablaze in pink lights, the color co-opted by Planned Parenthood, the nation’s number one abortion profiteer.

This writer is not really sure what’s sending these radicals in abortion-friendly states into the streets to disrupt their cities, but they can just quit it now.

As for those protesting in places that have lost legal abortion, you might have to learn how representative government works. When you don’t like the policy of your state, you vote in some new lawmakers and vote out the ones you don’t like.

It’s how we in the pro-life movement have made incremental strides against abortion for decades.

It’s how we overturned Roe. It’s called . . . democracy.

Fr. Frank Pavone is one of the most prominent anti-abortion leaders globally. Read Fr. Frank Pavone Reports — More Here.