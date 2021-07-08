Congressional Democrats Again Failing America With Radical Abortion Bill

If you want to truly understand the contempt the Democrats in Congress have for human beings in the first nine months of their existence, and those who try to defend them, take a look at the Women’s Health Protection Act, H.R. 3755/S. 1975, introduced in the Senate and the House last month.
Should the bill become law it would be devastating for healthcare workers, who would lose their conscience rights, and parents, who would no longer even have to be told when their minor daughters have abortions. Abortion restrictions in dozens of states would no longer be enforceable, meaning mandatory waiting periods before abortion and ultrasound requirements would disappear.
Bans on certain abortion procedures, including gruesome dismemberment abortion, and on abortions performed for reasons of race, sex or fetal disability would be lifted. The ability of the child in the womb to feel pain would no longer be a consideration.
Although the bill pretends to safeguard women’s health, it would do just the opposite. Abortion pills would become easier to get and would not require a woman to be examined by a physician first. Life-threatening ectopic pregnancies would go undiagnosed.
In other words, the Women’s Health Protection Act would trample on Americans’ first amendment rights and on states’ rights to pass and enforce laws within their borders; leave parents with no say whatsoever in what their minor daughters are doing in regard to abortion and allow brutal partial-birth abortion to be practiced legally again.
A hearing on the bill took place last month before a Senate subcommittee chaired by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who introduced the bill in the Senate along with Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc.
The Democrats invited as witnesses three Black women, one of whom told the story of her abortion. The others, a doctor and a lawyer, said the things we are used to hearing, namely that laws protecting babies and mothers hurt women of color, perpetuating the stereotype that Black women are too poor and ill-prepared to take on the responsibilities of motherhood.
Priests for Life Pastoral Associate Alveda King, who heads up our outreach called Civil Rights for the Unborn, had something to say about that:
“It’s racist to suggest Black women can’t handle the responsibilities of motherhood. It’s racist to insist Black women should be having more abortions. It’s racist to continue to perpetuate the lie that every Black woman is destitute and in need of government assistance to kill the child in her womb.”
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas pointed out that some 18 million Black babies have been killed since abortion was legalized in 1973.
“Had Roe v. Wade not occurred,” he said, “the African-American population of the United States would be roughly 50% larger.”
It’s racist not to talk about that.
Blumenthal – who earlier in the day refused to answer a reporter’s question on whether he believes a baby in the womb at 15 weeks is human – insisted that “Restrictions and bans very simply make a very safe procedure unsafe.”
The day he said this, our friends at Operation Rescue released information about late-term abortionist LeRoy Carhart, who has killed two women by abortion in the past and had recently sent his 23rd patient to the hospital. The abortionist was concerned that pieces of the woman’s child remained in her womb after the second-trimester dismemberment abortion of her very human child. That can be deadly for a mother.
Abortion is an unsafe procedure. It is always unsafe for the baby and in greater numbers than most Americans realize it is also unsafe – and sometimes deadly – for their mothers.
In the last decade, most of the women killed by abortion have been Black women. It’s also racist not to talk about that.
The Democrats in Congress have some pretty big problems. They want to appear as champions of women’s health and of equality, but this bill is one more example of how they are failing Americans on both counts.
Fr. Frank Pavone is one of the most prominent pro-life leaders in the world. Read Fr. Frank Pavone Reports — More Here.
© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.