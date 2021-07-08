Congressional Democrats Again Failing America With Radical Abortion Bill

If you want to truly understand the contempt the Democrats in Congress have for human beings in the first nine months of their existence, and those who try to defend them, take a look at the Women’s Health Protection Act, H.R. 3755/S. 1975, introduced in the Senate and the House last month.

Should the bill become law it would be devastating for healthcare workers, who would lose their conscience rights, and parents, who would no longer even have to be told when their minor daughters have abortions. Abortion restrictions in dozens of states would no longer be enforceable, meaning mandatory waiting periods before abortion and ultrasound requirements would disappear.

Bans on certain abortion procedures, including gruesome dismemberment abortion, and on abortions performed for reasons of race, sex or fetal disability would be lifted. The ability of the child in the womb to feel pain would no longer be a consideration.

Although the bill pretends to safeguard women’s health, it would do just the opposite. Abortion pills would become easier to get and would not require a woman to be examined by a physician first. Life-threatening ectopic pregnancies would go undiagnosed.

In other words, the Women’s Health Protection Act would trample on Americans’ first amendment rights and on states’ rights to pass and enforce laws within their borders; leave parents with no say whatsoever in what their minor daughters are doing in regard to abortion and allow brutal partial-birth abortion to be practiced legally again.