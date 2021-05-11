2021 Could Be Defining Year in Abortion Rights History

That sound you hear from the pro-abortion-rights camp is the wailing and gnashing of teeth as state legislatures across the country continue to introduce and pass bills to protect babies.

Highlighting the successes of the pro-life movement just since January, Guttmacher reports that 536 pro-life bills have been introduced in 46 states, and 61 new laws have been enacted.

"If this trend continues, 2021 will end up as the most damaging anti-abortion state legislative session in a decade — and perhaps ever," according to Guttmacher.

And this is no surprise.

We predicted as much, given the fact that pro-life Republicans gained legislative strength on the state level in the 2020 elections, while the Democrats gained nothing.

Moreover, the hundreds of pro-life judges President Trump put in place have increased the confidence of legislators and governors that strong pro-life laws will be upheld in the courts.

Here’s a look at some of the new laws in the states:

Montana: The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act was one of three bills passed in Montana, protecting babies from abortion from 20 weeks on.

HB 140 requires abortionists to offer to let mothers see ultrasound images of their child in the womb.

HB 171 stipulates that chemical abortion pills can only be given by medical doctors.

Indiana: The state passed a law requiring abortionists to tell mothers that after they take first pill in the two-drug chemical abortion regimen, there is a protocol that can halt the abortion and possibly save their babies.

Arizona: A law protecting babies with Down Syndrome and other genetic anomalies also spells out the penalty, including jail time, for abortionists who don’t comply.

Oklahoma: HB 1102 protects babies from abortion unless it is a medical emergency for the mother, or if continuing the pregnancy would cause her permanent physical impairment.

HB 1904 mandates that only physicians who are board certified in obstetrics and gynecology may perform abortions.

HB 2441 is a "Heartbeat Bill" that protects babies from abortion once their heartbeat can be detected, about six weeks after fertilization.

Idaho: HB 366 is a Heartbeat bill that requires abortionists to check for a fetal heartbeat and to stop the procedure if one is detected.

The Heartbeat bills in Oklahoma and Idaho bring to nine the number of states whose laws take a baby’s beating heart into account, and Texas looks like it will become the 10th state. Meanwhile, a new campaign at Priests for Life, "My Heart Beats Just Like Yours," also is centered around that undeniable proof of life in the womb.

Showing in incredible photos and videos the development of the child from the earliest weeks, the campaign emphasizes that an abortion doesn’t just terminate a pregnancy — it takes the life of a human being whose heart beats just like ours.

The slogan "Abortion Stops a Beating Heart" has long been one of the most effective messages of the pro-life movement. "My Heart Beats Just Like Yours" builds on that phrase by making it even more personal.

All of the new state-level pro-life bills — and others passed earlier this year — will save lives when they can be enacted. Many are awaiting decisions from federal courts hearing challenges to similar bills in other states.

That’s par for the course with pro-life laws.

All of this is taking place against the backdrop of efforts in the U.S. House and the White House to remove all restrictions on abortion and abortion funding and to remove protections for conscience and religious objections.

Indeed, as Guttmacher said, the year 2021 "is well on its way to being a defining one in abortion rights history."

Fr. Frank Pavone is one of the most prominent pro-life leaders in the world. He became a Catholic priest in 1988 under Cardinal John O'Connor in New York. In 1993 he became the fulltime National Director of Priests for Life. He is also the President of the National Pro-life Religious Council, and the National Pastoral Director of the Silent No More Campaign and of Rachel's Vineyard, the world's largest ministry of healing after abortion. He travels the nation assisting pro-life advocates to end abortion, and broadcasts regularly on television, radio, and internet. Mother Teresa of Calcutta, St. John Paul II, and the Trump Campaign are among those who have sought his input on pro-life matters. He has helped foster the pro-life activities of the Catholic Church worldwide by having served at the Vatican as an official of the Pontifical Council for the Family and a member of the Pontifical Academy for Life. Read Fr. Frank Pavone Reports — More Here.