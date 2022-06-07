When It Comes to the Law Abortion Advocates are Blind

The announcement by district attorneys and attorneys general in many cities and states that they will not enforce laws on abortion probably seems like a bold move to their supporters. In reality, it's par for the course for the abortion industry and those who advocate for them.

The abortion lobby is lawless, ignoring, overlooking and stomping on bills passed by states to try to protect the unborn and their mothers. That district attorneys in San Antonio, New Orleans and Atlanta, and attorneys general in Michigan and Wisconsin have publicly come out and said they will not do their job is no surprise at all.

In Arizona, a Democrat is campaigning on such a promise.

These are loyal Democrats, providing cover for a less than laudible enterprise.

Twenty years ago, our friends at Life Dynamics in Denton, Texas, called 813 abortion businesses (Planned Parenthood and National Abortion Federation clinics) across the country. The caller pretended to be a 13-year-old girl impregnated by a 22-year-old man.

That scenario, of course, puts the abortion clinic under obligation of mandatory reporting of statutory rape. But in over 90% of these calls, our "teenage" caller was coached on how to sidestep the law and obtain an abortion. See www.ChildPredators.com.

Life Dynamics’ website ClinicWorker.com alerts abortion clinic workers of the many signs of illegal activity that are par for the course in these facilities, and educates them that their choice is to be either an informant or an accomplice.

Breaking laws that make women safer is a popular pastime of the abortion lobby. The organization Americans United for Life, in its Unsafe project, documented 2,400 health and safety deficiencies in 300 clinics across 39 states, from 2008 to 2020.

As this writer has always said, if you’re willing to end of the life of a baby, you’re willing to violate safety standards.

The one-time Democrat mantra of making abortion "safe, legal and rare" was always disjointed from reality. Abortion has never been safe — certainly not for the babies who are its intended victims, nor for the mothers who are nothing but a source of steady profit for people who chose to make a career of killing.

To understand how those charged with enforcing laws are instead complicit in the horrors being committed, we have only to look at Pennsylvania and the stranger-than-fiction story of Kermit Gosnell, an abortion provider who could be likened to a prolific killer, given his his habit of delivering babies alive, and then severing their spinal cords.

He convicted only of first-degree murder in the deaths of three of these children. He also was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Karnamaya Mongar, who died of an overdose of sedatives.

"Pennsylvania is not a third-world country," the Grand Jury report from 2011 declared. "There were several oversight agencies that stumbled upon and should have shut down Kermit Gosnell long ago. But none of them did, not even after Karnamaya Mongar’s death."

Agencies that looked the other way included the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Department of State, the Philadelphia Health Department, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, according to the Grand Jury.

The Gosnell case was extreme but it was not an aberration; it was part of a pattern. When it comes to abortion, its advocates among federal, state, city and county officials often are more than lax in their duties to enforce the law.

If Roe v. Wade falls, Louisiana will enact a law that makes it a crime to perform an abortion at any stage. But New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams told The Wall Street Journal he doesn’t see enforcing the law as a priority.

He said using his department’s resources "on investigating and pursuing charges against women regarding their own bodies seems counterintuitive."

Only when abortion is involved does enforcing a law seem counterintuitive.

Mr. Williams, moreover, might want to take into consideration the damage he would be allowing to happen to women, not to mention the destruction of the second life that is involved.

In Arizona, where a law that would protect babies from abortion from 15 weeks on is set to go into effect if Roe falls, the Democrat candidate for state attorney general is campaigning on a vow not to enforce it, saying the law is not supported by a majority of Arizonans.

But the Democrat may want to take into consideration that what the U.S. Supreme Court seems poised to do is precisely to put abortion policy into the hands of lawmakers.

Pro-abortion rights Arizonans can go to their legislators for action just like anti-abortion Arizonans can. This means, there’s no excuse for failing to enforce the law.

The bottom line is this: Not only is the abortion lobby lawless, but they are trying to act as though abortion is an absolute right, and that it is a matter of principle not to infringe it.

The high court has actually never agreed with that, as these abortion supporters would know if they bothered to read Roe vs. Wade.

Fr. Frank Pavone is one of the most prominent anti-abortion leaders globally. Read Fr. Frank Pavone Reports — More Here.