Trump Asserts U.S. Sovereignty, Affirms Life

President Donald Trump's executive order withdrawing the United States from 66 international organizations was a decisive assertion of national sovereignty and a recalibration of America's role globally.

The move reflects a long-standing concern among many Americans that participation in sprawling international bodies often comes with high costs, limited accountability, and policies which may conflict with U.S. interests.

And there's simply nothing that says America has to be part of these international entities.

Our leaders should do what is good for our citizens, and what aligns best with our values.

Speaking of values, when President Trump signed Executive Order 14199 last month, he was not only saving taxpayers billions of dollars - he was also saving babies.

Thirty-one of the organizations come under the umbrella of the United Nations, and many of these are on the cutting edge of promoting abortion, according to Alex Newman, founder of the news outlet Liberty Sentinel.

"What President Trump is doing," Newman said, "is absolutely heroic."

Let's look at the example of the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women. Formed in 2010, its mandate is to promote "reproductive health and rights," which many know is a euphemistic way to describe abortion.

The UN wants every member nation to offer legal abortion and this "entity" is one way to try to achieve that goal.

The UN Population Fund says it promotes safe and accessible contraception but it, too, is a front for the movement to legalize abortion on demand globally.

The U.S. has previously withheld funding from the organization because of its work with China, a nation long associated with coerced abortion.

Many of the organizations from which the U.S. has withdrawn concern the controversial "crisis" of climate change.

According to Newman, to these organizations, human beings are "nothing but sources of cardon dioxide," with every birth further taxing our fragile planet.

These actions are victories for the anti-abortion movement.

It would be a superficial evaluation of what the Trump administration has done for the unborn to simply focus on what he says or doesn't say, or on the battles where abortion – or banning it – is the express topic of debate.

President Trump is winning for us on a more foundational, strategic level.

Our nation's 47th commander in chief is weakening or removing altogether the tools the abortion industry needs to survive.

This is the same thing he does when he weakens or ends censorship silencing anti-abortion speech, weaponization of government that lands peaceful anti-abortion protestors in prison, and bias in media and education that makes "Prochoice" sound reasonable even when the choice kills a living baby.

Through this latest executive order, Trump is telling our pro-abortion-rights opposition that they will no longer receive so much as one thin dime of U.S. taxpayer money.

From a political standpoint, the order reinforced Trump's campaign promise of "America First" and demonstrated a willingness to challenge entrenched norms in Washington and abroad.

In an era when many voters feel disconnected from elite decision-making, such moves are seen as restoring a sense of agency to the American public.

The anti-abortion movement should interpret the president's order - coupled with his expansion of the policy that protects Americans from funding abortion overseas, as a loud and clear signal that we will not take part in any endeavor framing abortion as a human right.

That's what it means to have an anti-abortion president.

Frank Pavone is an anti-abortion leader and national director of Priests for Life.