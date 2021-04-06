Ga. Reminds: Free, Fair Elections at Stake Nationwide

Democrats in Washington, D.C. and their partisans in the media and corporate headquarters are relentlessly attacking legislation recently enacted for the purpose of restoring election integrity in Georgia.

They insist it would suppress minority votes.

That’s manifestly not true.

But the lie is nonetheless being pushed in the service of suppressing something else – namely, free and fair elections nationwide.

Specifically, in coming days, the U.S. Senate is expected to act on S.1, federal legislation that would impose throughout our Union fraud-inviting rules like those that led to contested election results, not only in Georgia’s presidential race, but in five other swing states, as well.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and every one of his Republican colleagues must withstand the sorts of vicious criticism now being directed at patriotic Americans in Georgia to assure that all of our votes are not suppressed from now on.

Frank Gaffney Jr. is the Founder and Executive Chairman of the Center for Security Policy (CSP) in Washington, D.C. , a columnist for The Washington Times, and host of the nationally syndicated program, "Secure Freedom Radio." Mr. Gaffney formerly acted as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Policy during the Reagan Administration, following four years of service as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear Forces and Arms Control Policy. Previously, he was a professional staff member on the Senate Armed Services Committee under the chairmanship of the late Sen. John Tower, and a national security legislative aide to the late Sen. Henry M. Jackson. Frank Gaffney Jr. is president of the Center for Security Policy (CSP). Read more reports from Frank Gaffney Jr. — Click Here Now.