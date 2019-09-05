Counter Left's Assault on Law and Those Enforcing It

Hard leftists seem to think that they can with complete impunity demean, revile and delegitimize law enforcement personnel. For such radicals, the ends justify the means.

Their relentless assault on those charged with maintaining public safety is just one technique being used to achieve the larger goal of replacing our constitutional republic with a socialist or even communist one.

Fortunately, such an agenda doesn’t enjoy much support from Americans. Yet, its pursuit in this fashion will predictably have near-term consequences.

Specifically, relentless attacks on the conduct or even the lawful duties of local police, Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers inevitably ravage their morale and, over time, may erode their willingness to serve.

So-called "sanctuary cities," "criminal justice reform" and "catch-and-release" policies undermine the rule of law. We need to have the backs of those responsible for enforcing it.

Frank Gaffney, Jr. is president of the Center for Security Policy (CSP), a columnist for The Washington Times, and host of the nationally syndicated program, Secure Freedom Radio. Read more reports from Frank Gaffney, Jr. — Click Here Now.