Under Biden, America's Back to Last, Not First

Joe Biden will tell fellow globalists today that "America is back." His Munich security conference audience will interpret, and welcome, that as code for repudiating the policies Donald Trump called "America First." Instead, we’ll be "back" to the approach Barack Obama called "leading from behind."

Call it "the Great Reset."

That’s actually the name of an initiative being promoted by an ominous alliance made up of World Economic Forum capitalists, European Union transnationalists and anti-American dictators like Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping. Their shared goal is a new world order in which the U.S. is no longer the dominant power and promoting socialism, not freedom, is the organizing agenda.

President Biden may win foreign plaudits for selling out this country in the pursuit of such resetting "convergence." American patriots, however, will never forgive him for putting this nation last.

Frank Gaffney Jr. is the Founder and Executive Chairman of the Center for Security Policy (CSP) in Washington, D.C. , a columnist for The Washington Times, and host of the nationally syndicated program, "Secure Freedom Radio." Mr. Gaffney formerly acted as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Policy during the Reagan Administration, following four years of service as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear Forces and Arms Control Policy. Previously, he was a professional staff member on the Senate Armed Services Committee under the chairmanship of the late Sen. John Tower, and a national security legislative aide to the late Sen. Henry M. Jackson.