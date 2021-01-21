No Doubt Now, Elections Have Consequences

If anyone doubted that "elections have consequences," look no further than Joe Biden’s busy first day in the White House.

The new President immediately reversed a number of his predecessor’s policies. Among the blizzard of problematic Executive Orders he signed on "Day One" were directives that will incentivize illegal immigration and reopen America to aliens from nations – many of them Sharia-supremacist — where we cannot properly vet them.

Biden also recommitted the United States to a radical energy and climate change agenda, including a Paris accord that rewards Communist China for increasing its greenhouse gas emissions.

And as part of his so-called "racial equity" initiative, the 46th President reinstituted the practice Trump terminated of indoctrinating federal employees with the false narrative of America’s "systemic racism."

Regrettably, the early consequences of last year’s election will be a weaker and more divided, not United States.

