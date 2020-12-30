Trump's 'We Win, You Lose' Moment

Ronald Reagan operationalized his strategy for defeating the Soviet Union with a focused effort to cut off its cash flow.

The USSR’s successor as this country’s greatest existential threat to freedom, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has gone to great lengths to avoid the same fate at the hands of Reagan’s successor: Donald Trump.

Specifically, the CCP employed its own vast capabilities and those of its friends in Wall Street, Washington, D.C., and myriad front groups across America to oppose Mr. Trump’s reelection and to try to install in the White House ''old friends'' of China.

Mr. Trump’s administration, however, has just taken a page out of the Reagan playbook.

It decisively reaffirmed a recent executive order that will henceforth deny Chinese military-tied companies the vital cash flow they have been allowed to garner from U.S. capital markets.

Such sanctions can help assure that we win, they lose.

