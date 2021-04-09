We Must Act Now To End America's 'Hypersonic Decline'

"Managed decline" is a euphemism for the proposition that the United States is a terminally waning power and must accommodate itself to the inevitable rise of Communist China and the realization of a global socialist "reset" favored by so-called "woke capitalists."

Elites of both parties have long embraced this idea and many of its adherents now hold senior positions in the Biden-Harris administration.

Unfortunately, instead of "managing" our decline, this presidency seems determined to greatly accelerate it.

The combined effect of Democrat-controlled executive and legislative branch efforts to shred our Constitution and the liberties it guarantees, wage what Michele Bachmann aptly calls "War on the Dollar" and embolden our enemies are evidence of an official determination to achieve our "hypersonic decline" and prompt national demise.

It’s not too late to reverse this trajectory.

We must, however, start doing so now.

Frank Gaffney Jr. is the Founder and Executive Chairman of the Center for Security Policy (CSP) in Washington, D.C. , a columnist for The Washington Times, and host of the nationally syndicated program, "Secure Freedom Radio." Mr. Gaffney formerly acted as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Policy during the Reagan Administration, following four years of service as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear Forces and Arms Control Policy. Previously, he was a professional staff member on the Senate Armed Services Committee under the chairmanship of the late Sen. John Tower, and a national security legislative aide to the late Sen. Henry M. Jackson.