Gold Is the Ultimate Form of Insurance

Months after the COVID vaccine became readily available to most Americans, the country has just reached the milestone of at least 70% of eligible Americans having received at least one shot. But with the growth of the delta variant, President Biden and other federal policymakers are looking nervously at case data, fearing another resurgence of COVID.

The unvaccinated are getting the blame from the experts at the CDC, and there has been discussion of a federal vaccination mandate. Some states have already returned to mask mandates, and New York City has mandated that all restaurants and gyms must require patrons to show proof of COVID vaccination before they can enter.

The pressure to vaccinate has been ramping up, and as persuasion and incentives haven’t gotten more people to roll up their sleeves and get injected, the government may very well decide to resort to force. In this case, it could decide to make the unvaccinated a class of unclean people expelled from polite society.

Anyone familiar with China’s social credit system could envision how something like this might work. All citizens would be required to maintain their vaccination history in some sort of electronic record, very likely a smartphone app. And failure to show proof of vaccination would exclude people from everyday life.

It may start with restaurants and gyms today, but eventually it could spread. Pretty soon you may not be able to put your children in school unless you (and they) are vaccinated. You might not be able to access public transportation, enter government buildings, or other public facilities. And eventually you might not be able to access financial services such as banking or investing unless you can prove your vaccine compliance.

Are We Becoming a Papers Please Society?

If you think that kind of scenario is far-fetched, just look at what China has done with its social credit system. Citizens whose scores are too low are essentially frozen out of daily life, unable to do or buy anything. It’s a way to ostracize the undesirables and slowly kill them off without having to do the dirty work of executing them. And the victim gets all the blame for it, not the government.

Two years ago, the adoption of that type of system in the United States would have seemed absurd. But US states tripped all over themselves implementing Chinese-style lockdowns, much to the dismay of the millions of Americans who found themselves out of work during those lockdowns. If politicians were only too willing to enact lockdowns, knowing how destructive and harmful they would be, why wouldn’t they try to enact some sort of vaccine passport system?

The real possibility of such a system being implemented in this country seems to be growing by the day. And the goalposts keep getting moved, first from 70% vaccine compliance and now to 90% compliance. Even if that goal were to be achieved, COVID would likely still be with us, and the goalposts would be moved even more, maybe to 95% or 99%. The reality is that COVID has provided global elites, those who advocate for the Great Reset, the best possibility they have ever had to enact their goals, and they’re not going to give up easily.

Just imagine trying to access the money in your bank account and being denied until you can demonstrate proof of vaccination. Or imagine wanting to open up an investment account and similarly being denied until you’ve showed your vaccine passport.

Financial services firms such as banks and payment providers have already been at the vanguard of cooperating with the government to try to shut down undesirable activities. Just look at how many gun dealers and firearms manufacturers had their bank accounts or credit card processing shut down because the firms they contracted with decided they wanted to cooperate with the Obama administration in choking off perfectly legal activity that the government wanted to eradicate.

Are Your Financial Accounts Safe?

When it comes down to it, financial institutions value their relationship with the government and its monetary lifelines more than they value their relationship with you, the customer. And they would have no qualms whatsoever about cutting you off from your money if the government urged them to do so.

The writing is on the wall, as we are rapidly approaching becoming the type of society that comes straight out of George Orwell’s 1984. Australia has demonstrated what that looks like, with some of the most draconian lockdown restrictions of any Western country. Supermarkets are now required to hire security guards to check QR codes on customers phones to ensure that only vaccinated people enter.

The pressure on private businesses to cut ties to the unvaccinated will only increase in the future. So, if you haven’t gotten the COVID vaccine and don’t plan to, or if you can’t prove you’ve been vaccinated, or you don’t have a smartphone so you can’t install whatever app the government wants you to have, your life could get a whole lot more difficult.

As with many other government actions, it may start with the unvaccinated, but it may eventually spread. Didn’t get your quarterly COVID booster shot? You’re now one of the unclean. It’s a very slippery slope on which we’re treading.

Protect Yourself Against What’s Coming

All this is to say that if you value your future, and particularly your financial future, you should probably look into ways to keep your assets safe in the event that you suddenly and unexpectedly lose access to the financial system. Black swan events like that may not be commonplace, but if and when they happen, they can be devastating.

That’s why so many investors have turned to gold to help protect themselves. Many have taken advantage of financial vehicles such as a gold IRA to invest in gold. A gold IRA allows you to invest in physical gold coins or bars while still enjoying all the same tax advantages of a conventional IRA. And you can roll over or transfer assets from your existing retirement accounts such as an IRA, 401(k), TSP or similar account into a gold IRA tax-free.

When it comes time to take a distribution from your gold IRA, you can take that distribution in gold or in cash. But sometimes that wait to get your gold just isn’t quick enough. If you fall into that camp, you might want to look into direct purchases of gold coins.

With the price of gold today, $50,000 in gold coins could fit into a roll you can hold in the palm of your hand. Fill each hand and you have $100,000 in gold. That’s a powerful reminder of the value of such a physically small amount of metal. And a powerful reminder that you can keep your wealth even if your access to the financial system is cut off.

Goldco’s relationships with mints around the world give us access to some of the most popular gold coins available in the world today, ensuring that the coins you buy from us are guaranteed authentic. Whether you’re looking to protect your tax-advantaged retirement savings through a gold IRA or looking to build up a nice little nest egg at home, Goldco can assist you in the process of buying, shipping, and storing gold. Give our precious metals experts a call today to learn more about the gold investment options available to you.