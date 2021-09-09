The US Economy Could Be on the Verge of a Cataclysm

You might be forgiven for thinking that the US economy is still strong and in great shape, particularly if you look at stock markets. With stock markets having set dozens of record highs this year, it’s no wonder that many investors are bullish. But behind that facade of economic growth lies a grim reality: the US economy could be on the verge of a major collapse.

Part of the problem lies with the fact that there’s a growing divergence between the haves and the have-nots. The haves, the 1%, Wall Street financiers, and Washington politicos, are doing just as well as they ever have, if not better. Meanwhile, Main Street is suffering, and no one seems to care.

The fact is that the US economy is facing major economic headwinds, and the potential for a recession that could make 2008 look like nothing. And there are at least five major reasons why.

1. Slowing Economic Growth

After the lockdown-induced recession of 2020, it was only natural that the economy would bounce back once restrictions were lifted. But now that growth has returned to mostly normal, the economy is having real difficulty in growing.

We’re still below trend, and all indications are that that won’t change anytime soon. Expectations for future growth are also trending downward, with both households and businesses pessimistic about the future.

2. Higher Inflation

Have you seen meat prices recently? It seems like suddenly; the prices of beef and pork have skyrocketed in stores. Beef chuck roast has about doubled since the beginning of the year, and the situation is so bad that the White House is now starting to comment on it.

Housing prices are similarly out of control, and those make up a significant portion of official inflation figures. It’s no wonder, then, that inflation figures are rising higher than we’ve seen in decades. Unfortunately, the underlying causes of those rising prices don’t look they’ll abate anytime soon. So, if you’re hoping for a little relief at the grocery store, don’t hold your breath.

3. Millions Out of Work

Over 11 million Americans are still on the unemployment rolls, a massive number. Even as enhanced unemployment benefits expire, many are not expecting that number to decline. It really appears that we’re on the verge of a decade of stagflation, one that could rival the 1970s. High inflation, high unemployment, and weak economic growth could render the 2020s a decade that we’d rather all forget.

4. Companies Can’t Find Workers

One of the interesting paradoxes of the recent economic weakness is that, despite the fact that over 11 million Americans are out of work, there are over 12 million job openings, and they keep rising all the time. You would think that some of those Americans would take advantage of the job opportunities out there, but you’d be wrong. The number of unemployed remains high, while job openings keep rising.

Without the workers they need, many companies are faced with having to cut back on production, which contributes to rising prices of consumer goods. Many employers are finally getting wise to the fact that they must raise wages and benefits to attract labor, but even still they are having difficulty finding enough workers. If this continues into next year, it could cause havoc.

5. Record Shortages

If you’ve been in the market for consumer goods, particularly appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers, or other electronics, you’ve probably noticed that there are severe shortages throughout the market. Numerous items are on backorder, due to shortages of metal and raw materials, electronic chips, or labor.

The economy had run on a just in time system for years, with just enough inventory being held in stock until it needed to be replenished. That works well during normal times, but these are not normal times.

As a result, supply chains throughout the world are having to readjust to the new normal. Rather than keeping a few days or weeks of parts on hand, some companies are putting in orders for months or even years’ worth of parts. That increased demand has helped contribute to both shortages and rising prices, as companies are falling all over themselves trying to keep their operations going.

There is no indication that any of these disruptions will improve anytime soon. As businesses know all too well, shutting down fully for any length of time can often lead to severe disruptions when starting up again. And with thousands of businesses all in the same boat, fighting over the same scarce resources, it could be years before the economy returns to any semblance of normal.

