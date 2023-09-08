×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: zoom | microsoft | antitrust | ftc

Zoom Talks With Regulations About Microsoft

Zoom Talks With Regulations About Microsoft
Zoom CEO Eric Yuan at Nasdaq's opening bell as his company launches its initial public offering, April 18, 2019, in New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Friday, 08 September 2023 07:50 AM EDT

Zoom Video Communications has met with regulators from the United States, European Union and other jurisdictions to outline concerns about Microsoft's alleged anti-competitive behavior, Bloomberg News reported.

The video conferencing platform has spoken with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, as well as competition enforcers from the EU, UK and Germany over the past year, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Zoom had expressed its concerns about the way Microsoft has given preference to its chat and video app Teams through price bundling and product design, the report added.

"If you have unfair competition, you may not win," Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said, while answering a question at the Goldman Sachs Communications & Technology conference on Tuesday.

FTC declined to comment Thursday, while Zoom and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Microsoft had found itself a target of an European Union antitrust investigation over the bundling of its Teams with its Office product in July, following a complaint by Salesforce-owned competing workspace messaging app Slack in 2020.

A month later, the software-giant said it would unbundle Teams from its Office products and make it easier for competing products to work with its software, in an attempt to stave off a possible EU antitrust fine.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Zoom Video Communications has met with regulators from the United States, European Union and other jurisdictions to outline concerns about Microsoft's alleged anti-competitive behavior, Bloomberg News reported.
zoom, microsoft, antitrust, ftc
211
2023-50-08
Friday, 08 September 2023 07:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved