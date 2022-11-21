×
zoom earnings

Zoom Raises Forecast on Videoconferencing Demand

Zoom Raises Forecast on Videoconferencing Demand
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 21 November 2022 04:31 PM EST

Zoom Video Communications Inc. on Monday raised its annual profit forecast, betting on resilient demand for its video-conferencing service as more businesses transform to a hybrid work model.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose nearly 3% in trading after the bell.

After recording blistering growth during the pandemic, Zoom has continued to attract high-paying enterprise customers as migration to cloud and digitization continue to be a priority, even as world economies are bracing for an economic downturn.

In a bid to keep its customers, the company is also consistently expanding its product portfolio.

Revenue for the quarter rose 5% to $1.1 billion, in line with analysts' average expectation, according to Refinitiv data

The company now expects annual adjusted profit per share between $3.91 and $3.94, compared with $3.66 to $3.69 forecast earlier.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Zoom Video Communications Inc. on Monday raised its annual profit forecast, betting on resilient demand for its video-conferencing service as more businesses transform to a hybrid work model.
zoom earnings
Monday, 21 November 2022 04:31 PM
