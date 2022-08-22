×
Zoom Tempers Annual Profit Outlook

(AP)

Monday, 22 August 2022 04:36 PM EDT

Zoom Video Communications Inc. on Monday cut its annual profit and revenue forecast, as the video-conferencing platform invests in its products to sustain demand while grappling with intensifying competition.

Analysts have raised concerns about Zoom's prospects as the pandemic recedes and competitors such as Microsoft's Teams, Cisco's WebEx and Google's Meet fight for video-conferencing market share.

Moreover, Zoom has the uphill task of onboarding large clients, which contribute more than $100,000 in revenue, to sustain its pandemic-levels of growth at a time when companies are grappling with decades-high inflation.

Zoom now expects annual adjusted profit per share between $3.66 and $3.69, compared with $3.70 to $3.77 forecast earlier.

It forecast revenue between $4.39 billion and $4.40 billion, compared with its earlier outlook of $4.53 billion to $4.55 billion.

Zoom, which saw demand spike for its tools during the height of the pandemic, also reported its slowest revenue growth on record at 8% to $1.1 billion in the second quarter ended July 31.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


