×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine Needs $7B a Month to Make Up for Invasion Losses

Zelenskyy: Ukraine Needs $7B a Month to Make Up for Invasion Losses
(Getty)

Thursday, 21 April 2022 03:14 PM

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Ukraine needs $7 billion per month to make up for economic losses caused by Russia's invasion of his country.

Zelenskyy, in a virtual address to a World Bank forum, said the global community needed to exclude Russia immediately from international financial institutions.

He also again urged all countries immediately to break up relations with Moscow.

He said the Russian blockade of Black Sea ports has blocked Ukrainian exports, impacting world food safety.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Ukraine needs $7 billion per month to make up for economic losses caused by Russia's invasion of his country.Zelenskyy, in a virtual address to a World Bank forum, said the global community needed to exclude Russia...
zelenskyy
80
2022-14-21
Thursday, 21 April 2022 03:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved