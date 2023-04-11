YouTube TV to Charge $249 for NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL fans without a satellite TV provider can see every out-of-market NFL regular-season game this year with the NFL subscription service, Sunday Ticket, for the first time ever.

YouTube TV won the bidding for the broadcast rights in 2023, marking a major shift in game broadcast services, and set the initial price at $249 for existing customers. That price is good "for a limited time," according to YouTube TV, and expires June 6.

DirecTV was the sole source of Sunday Ticket until the contract expired after the 2022 season.

Speculation that in-market games and single-game purchases would be available this season hasn't been confirmed by YouTube TV.

Fans can add RedZone TV, which airs live possessions from all games when any team is within 20 yards of the end zone. The feed is popular for fantasy sports players and sports betting devotees.

A combination of Sunday Ticket and RedZone TV costs $289 for current subscribers.

Non-YouTube TV subscribers still can sign up for Sunday Ticket, but it will just cost them more: a presale price of $349, $100 off the retail price of $449 for the season. RedZone is an additional $40 for the season.