×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: yankees franchise

Forbes: Yankees Now Worth $7.1 Billion

Forbes: Yankees Now Worth $7.1 Billion
New York Yankees Giancarlo Stanton bats against the Toronto Blue Jays during a spring training game in Dunedin, Fla., March 18, 2023. (Mark Taylor/AP)

Thursday, 23 March 2023 03:56 PM EDT

The New York Yankees are worth $7.1 billion, up 18 percent over a year ago, as Major League Baseball's most valuable franchise, according to the annual report by Forbes released Thursday.

The Yankees have topped Forbes' list every year since the outlet first released the list in 1998.

Overall, MLB team values increased by an average of 12 percent from the 2021 list.

The Los Angeles Dodgers rank second behind the Yankees at a worth of $4.8 billion. The Boston Red Sox ($4.5B), Chicago Cubs ($4.1B) and San Francisco Giants ($3.7B) round out the top five.

The Miami Marlins came in last with a value of $1 billion. The Oakland Athletics ($1.18B) and Cincinnati Reds ($1.19B) are Nos. 29 and 28, respectively.

The last MLB team to be sold was the New York Mets, bought by Steve Cohen for $2.42 billion in November 2020. The Mets are No. 6 on Forbes' latest list, with a worth of $2.9 billion.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The New York Yankees are worth $7.1 billion, up 18 percent over a year ago, as Major League Baseball's most valuable franchise, according to the annual report by Forbes released Thursday.
yankees franchise
159
2023-56-23
Thursday, 23 March 2023 03:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved