Xi: China to Strengthen Alliance With Iran on BRICS

China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Iran on BRICS and other multilateral platforms, President Xi Jinping told Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of BRICS leaders' summit in South Africa Thursday, Chinese state media reported.

"China is ready to consolidate friendship and deepen mutual trust with the Iranian side and to continue to support each other on issues of mutual core interests," state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) quoted Xi as saying.