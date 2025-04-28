WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: xai | elon musk | 20 billion | investors | artificial intelligence

Elon Musk's xAI in Talks to Raise $20B From Investors

Elon Musk's xAI in Talks to Raise $20B From Investors
(AP)

Monday, 28 April 2025 04:01 PM EDT

Elon Musk's xAI Holdings is in talks with investors to raise roughly $20 billion in funding for his newly combined artificial intelligence startup and social media business, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The transaction would value the company at more than $120 billion, the report on Friday said, citing one of the people.

The amount in the round could be more than $20 billion, the report said, adding that the total had not yet been decided, and terms could change.

xAI didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

xAI acquired X in a deal last month that valued the social media platform at $33 billion and allowed the value of Musk's AI firm to be shared with his co-investors in the company formerly known as Twitter.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Elon Musk's xAI Holdings is in talks with investors to raise roughly $20 billion in funding for his newly combined artificial intelligence startup and social media business, Bloomberg News reported.
xai, elon musk, 20 billion, investors, artificial intelligence
130
2025-01-28
Monday, 28 April 2025 04:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved