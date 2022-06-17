×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: wwe | vince mcmahon | morals | ethics

WWE to Investigate CEO McMahon Over Alleged Misconduct

WWE to Investigate CEO McMahon Over Alleged Misconduct
WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announces the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. (Getty Images)

Friday, 17 June 2022 07:24 AM

WWE Inc. said on Friday it launched an investigation into alleged misconduct by its longtime CEO Vince McMahon and appointed Stephanie McMahon as the company's interim head.

The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday reported the company's board was investigating a $3 million settlement that McMahon agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, citing documents and people familiar with the inquiry.

The board has engaged an independent legal counsel to assist them with an independent review, the company said on Friday.

Vince McMahon's wife is Linda Marie McMahon, who, under the administration of former President Donald Trump, headed the Small Business Administration from 2017 to 2019. She and her husband founded WWE.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
WWE Inc. said on Friday it launched an investigation into alleged misconduct by its longtime CEO Vince McMahon and appointed Stephanie McMahon as the company's interim head.
wwe, vince mcmahon, morals, ethics
118
2022-24-17
Friday, 17 June 2022 07:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved