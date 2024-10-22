WATCH TV LIVE

WSJ: Investor Urges Cheesecake Factory to Explore Potential Split

the cheese cake factory logo
JCP Investment Management is pushing Cheesecake Factory to consider spinning off three smaller brands into a separate public company, according to a report. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 22 October 2024 08:13 AM EDT

Houston-based activist investor JCP Investment Management is urging Cheesecake Factory to explore the possibility of creating a separate public company by spinning off three of its smaller brands, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

JCP Investment Management, which has built roughly a 2% stake in Cheesecake Factory, has privately told executives that North Italia, Flower Child, and Culinary Dropout brands would be better off as a separate company, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cheesecake Factory did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its shares were up about 3% in after-hours trading. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 22 October 2024 08:13 AM
