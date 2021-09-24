×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Money | wpp | securities and exchange commission | seca

WPP to Pay SEC $19M to Settle Anti-Bribery Charges

WPP
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 24 September 2021 09:47 AM

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday that WPP Plc, the world's largest advertising firm, has agreed to pay more than $19 million to resolve charges, without admitting or denying the regulator's findings.

WPP agreed to cease and desist from committing violations of the anti-bribery, books and records, and internal accounting controls provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the SEC said. The company will pay $10.1 million in disgorgement, $1.1 million in prejudgment interest, and an $8 million penalty.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday that WPP Plc, the world's largest advertising firm, has agreed to pay more than $19 million to resolve charges, without admitting or denying the regulator's findings.
wpp, securities and exchange commission, seca
82
2021-47-24
Friday, 24 September 2021 09:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved