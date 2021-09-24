WPP to Pay SEC $19M to Settle Anti-Bribery Charges

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday that WPP Plc, the world's largest advertising firm, has agreed to pay more than $19 million to resolve charges, without admitting or denying the regulator's findings.

WPP agreed to cease and desist from committing violations of the anti-bribery, books and records, and internal accounting controls provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the SEC said. The company will pay $10.1 million in disgorgement, $1.1 million in prejudgment interest, and an $8 million penalty.