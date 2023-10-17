×
WPP to Merge Two Major Creative Agencies

(AP)

Tuesday, 17 October 2023 09:56 AM EDT

WPP will combine two of its major creative agencies Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R, the world's biggest advertising group said Tuesday, in a bid to simplify its business.

The combined entity, which will be known as VML, will employ more than 30,000 people in 64 markets.

The agencies, launched in 2018, have catered to clients including Colgate-Palmolive, Dell, Ford, Microsoft and Coca-Cola.

London-based WPP has restructured many of its agencies, including merging the world's oldest ad agency J Walter Thompson with digital network Wunderman, to improve efficiencies and provide a more complete offering for customers.

VML will be led by VMLY&R head Jon Cook as global chief executive and Wunderman Thompson head Mel Edwards as global president, WPP said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


