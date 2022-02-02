×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Vaccines | worldwide inflation | covid

Inflation Hurting Economies Worldwide: IMF Chief

Inflation Hurting Economies Worldwide: IMF Chief
Kristalina Georgieva, chief of the IMF (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 02 February 2022 11:11 AM

The COVID-19 pandemic remains the biggest risk to the global economy, and is contributing to rising inflation in many countries, International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

Georgieva urged redoubled efforts to boost vaccinations and beef up defenses against the coronavirus, saying those efforts would help ease supply chain disruptions and combat inflation, in addition to interest rate increases now being eyed by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks.

The IMF chief conceded that inflation had turned out to be a "more significant economic and social problem" than expected, and said economists had underestimated the impact of delayed consumption and climate shocks on food prices.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The COVID-19 pandemic remains the biggest risk to the global economy, and is contributing to rising inflation in many countries, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.
worldwide inflation, covid, imf
110
2022-11-02
Wednesday, 02 February 2022 11:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved