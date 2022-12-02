×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: worlds oldest tortoise

Shell-ebrity: World's Oldest Tortoise Turns 190

Shell-ebrity: World's Oldest Tortoise Turns 190

Jonathan the Seychelles Giant Tortoise, believed to the the oldest living animal in the world at age ~190, crawls through the lawn of the Plantation House in Saint Helena, a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic Ocean. (Gianluigi Guercia/Getty Images)

Friday, 02 December 2022 09:58 AM EST

He was born not long after Napoleon died, and is now officially the planet's oldest known living land animal.

Jonathan the Seychelles Giant Tortoise is celebrating his 190th birthday — more or less — on St Helena in the remote South Atlantic, where the defeated French emperor died in exile in 1821.

Jonathan, it is believed based on shell measurements, was hatched around 1832, and he was brought to the UK overseas territory from the Seychelles 50 years later.

He lives out a comfortable retirement in Plantation House, the official residence of the St Helena governor, where his birthday is being marked with events all weekend including the issuance of a special stamp.

The celebration climaxes Sunday with a "birthday cake" made out of Jonathan's favourite foods.

He is particularly partial to carrots, lettuce, cucumber, apples and pears, according to his handlers interviewed by AFP in 2017.

Despite his advanced years, he is also partial to a female tortoise called Emma, who is merely in her 50s.

"He still enjoys the ladies, and I have heard him quite regularly in the paddock with Emma and he grunts," then-governor Lisa Phillips said at the time.

"I have to keep an eye on him when he is doing that — it was not in the job description when I became governor."

At the start of this year, Jonathan was given the Guinness World Records title as the world's oldest living land animal, and this month was also named as the oldest tortoise ever.

"When you think, if he was hatched in 1832 — the Georgian era — my goodness, the changes in the world," said Joe Hollins, a retired veterinarian who is Jonathan's main carer today.

"The world wars, the rise and fall of the British Empire, the many governors, kings and queens that have passed, it's quite extraordinary," he said.

"And he's just been here, enjoying himself."

While they hope for many more years, St Helena authorities have already made plans for the venerable chelonian's eventual demise: his shell will be preserved for posterity.

© AFP 2022


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
He was born not long after Napoleon died, and is now officially the planet's oldest known living land animal.Jonathan the Seychelles Giant Tortoise is celebrating his 190th birthday - more or less - on St Helena.
worlds oldest tortoise
338
2022-58-02
Friday, 02 December 2022 09:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved