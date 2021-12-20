×
World Economic Forum Defers Davos Meeting Amid Pandemic

The logo of the World Economic Forum seen on a window pane
(FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Monday, 20 December 2021 07:32 AM

The World Economic Forum (WEF) postponed until mid-2022 its annual meeting that had been due to take place in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos in January, the organizers said on Monday.

The event, a meeting point for the world's business and political leaders, has been postponed in light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak, it said, adding the meeting was now planned for "early summer."

"Current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting. Preparations have been guided by expert advice and have benefited from the close collaboration of the Swiss government at all levels," the Geneva-based WEF said on its website.

"Despite the meeting’s stringent health protocols, the transmissibility of Omicron and its impact on travel and mobility have made deferral necessary." 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.
