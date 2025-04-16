World Bank's Banga to Developing Nations: Lower Tariffs

World Bank President Ajay Banga urged developing countries on Wednesday to liberalize trade, saying many maintained higher tariffs than advanced economies and lowering them could offset the risk of reciprocal import taxes.

Banga told reporters that global uncertainty - triggered in recent months by U.S. tariffs and retaliatory measures announced by China and other countries - was contributing to a more cautious business and economic environment.

He said the impact would vary country by country, but that global growth is expected to slow from the level forecast several months ago. Banga gave no specific forecast.

In January, the global development bank forecast flat global economic growth of 2.7% in 2025 and 2026, the same as in 2024, and warned that developing economies now faced their weakest long-term growth outlook in 25 years.

At the time, it warned that U.S. across-the-board tariffs of 10% could reduce already lackluster global growth in 2025 by 0.3 percentage points if America's trading partners retaliated with tariffs of their own.

U.S. President Donald Trump has upended the global trading system by imposing a new baseline 10% U.S. tariff on goods from all economies, and higher rates for some countries, although those have been paused for 90 days to allow negotiations.

Banga said countries should negotiate and engage in dialog on trade issues, noting there was also untapped potential in deeper regional integration for developing countries.

"Countries need to care about negotiating and dialog. It's going to be really important in this phase, and the quicker we do it, the better that will be," he said.

Countries should also work with willing partners to keep regional and bilateral trade flowing, he added.

Banga acknowledged that trade tensions were dampening businesses' appetite for investment but said it was unclear how long the current paralysis would endure.

"I don't know how to predict how long it takes to get out, because most of this is caused by the current discussion on trade. If you get to good resolutions through that negotiation that I'm encouraging ... then I think you could get through this relatively quickly."

Banga also said the World Bank had long argued that higher tariffs create friction that leads to reduced transparency and growth. "This is not a new discussion," he added.