×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: world bank | international monetary fund | global recession

World Bank, IMF See Rising Recession Risks

World Bank, IMF See Rising Recession Risks
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks on the global economic outlook at the IMF and World Bank annual meeting at Georgetown University in Washington, Oct. 6, 2022. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Monday, 10 October 2022 09:21 AM EDT

World Bank President David Malpass and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said there was a growing risk of global recession, with inflation remaining a continuing problem after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"There's a risk and real danger of a world recession next year," Malpass said in a dialog with Georgieva at the start of the annual meetings of the two institutions. He cited slowing growth in advanced economies and currency depreciation in many developing countries.

Georgieva said the IMF saw "a significant problem" in China, the world's second largest economy, where volatility was dragging down growth.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
World Bank President David Malpass and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said there was a growing risk of global recession, with inflation remaining a continuing problem after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
world bank, international monetary fund, global recession
98
2022-21-10
Monday, 10 October 2022 09:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved