Wells Fargo Offices to Remain Closed Amid Omicron Surge

Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it has delayed its plans for employees to return to the office "given the changing external environment," according to a statement, the latest bank to adjust plans as the omicron variant spreads. The bank said it will announce new plans for a full return in the new year.

About 100,000 employees have been reporting remotely to Wells Fargo locations throughout the pandemic. Its offices are open only for those who have been vaccinated and who want cto use them, the company said. The bank had 254,000 employees at the end of September.

Wells Fargo's announcement is one of the latest changes to staffing plans of U.S. financial companies for coming out of the pandemic. But now the United States is being hit by a surge in cases from the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc are. among banks that have recently told New York City employees they may work from home (WFH) during the holidays.

Still, some are sticking closer to their plans to return to their offices. For example, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had not extended its WFH option as of Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.