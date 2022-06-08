US Wholesale Inventories Revised Slightly Up in April

U.S. wholesale inventories increased slightly more than initially thought in April as growth in sales moderated, data showed on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department said that wholesale inventories advanced 2.2%, instead of 2.1% as reported last month. Data for March was revised higher to show stocks at wholesalers rising 2.7% instead of the previously reported 2.3%.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected April inventories would be unrevised. Wholesale inventories increased 24.0% in April on a year-on-year basis. Inventories are a key part of gross domestic product.

Wholesale motor vehicle inventories rose 1.3% after accelerating 2.4% in March. Wholesale inventories, excluding autos, increased a solid 2.2% in April. This component goes into the calculation of GDP and suggested that inventory investment could provide a lift to economic growth this quarter.

A record trade deficit and slower rate of inventory accumulation relative to the fourth quarter's brisk pace weighed in output, resulting in GDP dropping at a 1.5% annualized rate in the January-March quarter. Growth estimates for the second quarter are as high as a 4.8% rate. Sales at wholesalers gained 0.7% in April after increasing 1.8% in March. At April's sales pace it would take wholesalers 1.25 months to clear shelves, up from 1.23 months in March.