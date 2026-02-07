Fmr Pitcher Files $19M Claim Due to Forced Vaccination

A former Chicago White Sox pitching prospect has filed a federal lawsuit for $19 million alleging he suffered a career-ending arm injury after being required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of continued employment, according to court records.

Isaiah Carranza, a right-handed pitcher who was drafted by the White Sox in the 12th round in 2018, filed the complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against the Chicago White Sox, Ltd. and the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball.

According to the complaint, Carranza alleges he was compelled to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in 2021.

"Defendants mandated that Plaintiff, along with other minor league players, receive the COVID-19 vaccination under threat of career-ending consequences," the complaint filed in September and amended in December read.

"After receiving the vaccine, Plaintiff suffered severe adverse health reactions with little to no support from Defendants, who denied him necessary accommodations, denied that the COVID-19 vaccination was connected to his symptoms, made false statements regarding any potential links between his symptoms and the COVID-19 vaccination, and retaliated against his repeated requests for assistance and reasonable accommodations.

"Ultimately, Plaintiff's reaction to the vaccine ended his professional baseball career."

Carranza claims he objected to the vaccination and requested accommodations, but ultimately felt he had no meaningful choice if he wanted to continue pursuing his professional baseball career.

The lawsuit alleges that shortly after receiving the vaccine, Carranza began experiencing severe pain and dysfunction in his pitching arm.

He claims the injury impaired his ability to throw at a professional level and ultimately ended his prospects as a professional pitcher.

Carranza alleges the defendants were negligent in enforcing the vaccination requirement and failed to adequately warn him of potential risks.

The complaint claims the defendants prioritized compliance with league-wide policies over individual medical concerns and player safety.

The lawsuit further alleges that the White Sox and MLB violated Carranza's rights by conditioning his employment and advancement within professional baseball on compliance with the vaccination mandate.

Carranza is seeking compensatory and punitive damages up to $19 million, as well as other relief the court deems appropriate.

The White Sox and Major League Baseball are named as defendants, but neither had publicly responded to the lawsuit as of publication.

COVID-19 vaccination policies were implemented by the minor leagues during the 2021 season as part of broader pandemic safety measures.

Those policies varied over time and were subject to negotiation with the players' union for major leaguers, though minor league players were not unionized at the time.

Carranza's lawsuit is among a small but growing number of legal challenges nationwide alleging injuries linked to workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

The court will determine whether the case proceeds to trial or is resolved through pretrial motions or settlement.